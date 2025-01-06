Rare Case of Quadruplet Pregnancy at Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Mangalore

Mangalore: In a remarkable and inspiring story, Mr. Teja and Mrs. Banoth Durga, a couple from Telangana who have made Mangalore their home, have been blessed with a rare quadruplet pregnancy. Their journey, filled with hope and resilience, was closely monitored and managed by a dedicated team of medical professionals at Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Mangalore.

Why Quadruplets Are Special

Quadruplet pregnancies are exceptionally rare, with natural conceptions leading to quadruplets occurring in only 1 in 700,000 pregnancies. This makes any quadruplet pregnancy a rare medical event and one that presents significant challenges for both the mother and the medical team. Such pregnancies involve the birth of four babies, often requiring complex antenatal management and care, as they come with increased risks for premature birth, low birth weight, and the need for intensive care immediately after delivery. This rare occurrence requires careful pregnancy care planning, continuous monitoring, and a multidisciplinary approach to ensure the health and safety of both the mother and the babies.

The Obstetric Journey of Teja and Durga

The journey for Mr. Teja and Mrs. Banoth Durga began with a pleasant surprise: the diagnosis of quadruplets during a routine ultrasound. Antenatal care was Led by Dr. Joylene D’Almeida, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist, ensuring the couple felt supported at each stage. The couple was initially overwhelmed but made the courageous decision not to opt for fetal reduction. Despite the risks, they chose to go ahead with the pregnancy, fueled by hope and supported by a compassionate medical team.

The Fetal Medicine and Sonology team included Dr. Muralidar, Dr Ram Basti, and Dr Mahesh. The obstetric team, including HOU Dr. Sujaya V Rao and team comprising Dr. Vismaya, Dr. Ektha, Dr. Diya, and Dr. Nayana provided the necessary care and guidance throughout the pregnancy. The operation theatre staff, including Preksha and Reshma, worked diligently to ensure that everything went smoothly during the delivery process.

The Challenging Elective Cesarean

At 30 weeks of gestation, the couple underwent a challenging elective cesarean section on November 9th due to the mother’s history of a previous cesarean. Banoth delivered two beautiful girls and two boy babies. With the risk of premature birth and the possibility of requiring resuscitation for the newborns, extensive arrangements were made for neonatal resuscitation and careful coordination between the obstetric and pediatric teams.

Dr. Chandana Pai, consultant pediatrician, led the neonatal resuscitation team, ensuring that each newborn was attended to promptly. The newborns’ weights were on the lower side (1.1 kg, 1.2 kg, 800 g, and 900 g) making the neonatal care essential for their survival. Their immediate and effective care in the NICU was critical.

Neonatal Care in the NICU

The care provided in the NICU was nothing short of exceptional. Dr. Praveen B K and his pediatric team ensured that the quadruplets received the best care possible. The timely interventions, close monitoring, and appropriate medical management allowed the babies to grow stronger each day. Their progress was steady and all four babies began thriving under the diligent care of the NICU team.

Significance of This Case

The incidence of quadruplet pregnancies in India, especially in states like Karnataka and districts such as Dakshina Kannada (D.K.), is very low. In Asia, multiple pregnancies are more common in assisted reproductive technology (ART) cases, but natural quadruplet pregnancies remain rare.

In the D.K. district and Mangalore, this case is especially significant because of the rarity of such pregnancies and the successful outcome achieved with the comprehensive and collaborative care of multiple departments. The team’s holistic approach, which involved not just obstetrics but also pediatric and neonatal expertise, ensured the health and safety of both the mother and her four newborns.

This case highlights the importance of skilled, compassionate care in handling high-risk pregnancies and provides a great example of the dedicated healthcare professionals at Father Muller Medical College Hospital. It also brings attention to the significance of early diagnosis, timely intervention, and meticulous planning in managing such a rare and challenging pregnancy.

In Conclusion: The successful delivery of quadruplets at Father Muller Medical College Hospital is a testament to the expertise of the medical team and the resilience of the family. It brings to light the rare nature of quadruplet pregnancies, the challenges involved, and the essential care needed to ensure a positive outcome and played a crucial role in bringing this beautiful surprise to life.