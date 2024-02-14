Deputy Director of Public Instruction DK Dayanand Transferred

Mangaluru: The Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Dakshina Kannada, was transferred with immediate effect on February 14.

DDPI Dayanand Ramachandra Naik was transferred to Belagavi and the Deputy Director (Planning) Office of the Assistant Commissioner, School Education Department Venkatesh Subraya Patagara has been transferred to Dakshina Kannada from Kalaburgi.

In the city, the issue of alleged derogatory remarks against Hinduism by a teacher at a private school is on. In between the Department of School Education and Literacy has issued a transfer order of the DDPI of Dakshina Kannada. The Under Secretary (Administration) to the Government Department of School Education and Literacy Mallikarjuna Ramachandrappa issued the transfer order.