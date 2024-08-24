DERMA ADVANCE 2024 PG Mock Drill Intensifies at Father Muller

Mangaluru: The 16th annual postgraduate Mock PG exam, conducted by the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, and Leprologists (IADVL) Karnataka Chapter and hosted by Father Muller Medical College (FMMC), commenced its two-day intensive drill on August 24, 2024.

A constellation of academic luminaries in the field of Dermatology has come together to better equip the next generation of dermatologists. The inaugural ceremony of the two-day mock exams was presided over by Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), with Dr Manjunath Shenoy, President of IADVL, as the Chief Guest, and Dr Mitaxari M. Huggar as the Guest of Honor.

Dr Mitaxari M. Huggar emphasized the importance of competitiveness and the acumen to learn in an ever-changing world. Dr Manjunath Shenoy traced the history of the mock drill examinations, initiated under the aegis of the IADVL Karnataka Chapter, and highlighted the chapter’s innovative approaches to addressing student needs and uplifting their colleagues. He proudly remarked that the Karnataka Chapter stands unparalleled among medical chapters across the country.

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho expressed his gratitude for hosting the mock drill, which has traversed across Karnataka, at Father Muller for the second time. He noted the significance of this event, coinciding with a year of jubilees—the silver jubilee of the medical college and the postgraduate program of the homeopathic college, the ruby jubilee of the undergraduate program of the homeopathic college, and the pearl jubilee of the BPT program. Fr Coelho pointed out that the PG Dermatology and Venereology program began at Father Muller in 1991, long before the MBBS program in 1999, underscoring the institution’s legacy of excellence and prestige.

Dr Jacitha Martis, Professor and Head of the Department of Dermatology at FMMC, welcomed the gathering and highlighted the significance of this examination. Dr Michelle Pereira, Professor of Dermatology, delivered the vote of thanks. The inaugural ceremony was expertly compered by Dr Ankitha Adiga, a second-year resident, and Dr Prajwal Marlecha, a first-year resident, both postgraduate students of Dermatology at FMMC.

Fr Ajith Menezes Administrator FMMC/FMCOAHD/FMCOP, Dr Antony Slyvan D’Souza Dean FMMC, Dr Mahesh Kumar C Hon. Secretary IADVL Karnataka Chapter, and Dr Imaad Mhd Ismail Prof Community Medicine Yenepoya University and Karnataka Medical Council Observer were also present on the dias.

The two-day mock drill aims to prepare postgraduate students to face their upcoming exams with confidence and to master the nuances of their field. The program also offers valuable tips on skill enhancement and better patient care, along with advice on adapting to the evolving landscape of dermatology.