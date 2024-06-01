Despite huge effort, Congress will lose in Dhubri: Badruddin Ajmal

Guwahati: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal has launched a sharp attack on Congress, asserting that despite huge effort by the party, he is set to win the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat for a fourth term.

Ajmal first contested from Dhubri Lok Sabha seat in 2009 and since then, he has been continuously winning this parliamentary constituency.

In 2009, the AIUDF leader fought general elections from two seats—Dhubri and Silchar. He lost in Silchar but won the Dhubri seat.

This time, Congress fielded its heavyweight leader Rakibul Hussain, who was a minister in the Tarun Gogoi-led Cabinet and is an MLA from the Samaguri Assembly segment.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned in Dhurbi in support of Hussain. The senior Congress leader also held a road show to garner votes in favour of the party candidate.

Badruddin Ajmal told IANS: “Congress has put a lot of effort in Dhubri to make sure I lose. However, I will win the Dhubri seat very comfortably. I appeal to Congress to wait for June 4 results.”

He also alleged that Congress had attacked AIUDF more than BJP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

“Congress leaders’ motto was to finish AIUDF. They were not fighting against BJP. However, they will show a poor result in the Lok Sabha polls. Congress may get washed out in the state,” Ajmal said.

According to poll watchers, Congress has a high chance of winning in three minority-dominated seats in Assam—Dhubri, Nagaon and Karimganj.

Badruddin Ajmal has claimed that along with Dhubri, Congress has no chance of winning either Nagaon or Karimganj parliamentary constituencies.

He said: “The reports so far that I have received from the ground, BJP will win the Karimganj seat. In Nagaon, AIUDF candidate has given a tough fight to Congress.”

Aminul Islam, AIUDF MLA from the Dhing Assembly segment was pitted against incumbent Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi in Nagaon.