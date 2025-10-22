Deva Matha Church, Mogarnad, Commemorates 250th Jubilee with Solemn Celebrations

Bantwal: Deva Matha Church, Mogarnad, marked its 250th Jubilee Year with a grand celebration honoring priests, religious brothers and sisters, women who married and moved away, and families residing outside the parish. The event, steeped in tradition and gratitude, showcased the enduring faith and unity of the parish community.

The commemoration commenced with a Solemn Holy Eucharist, presided over by Fr. Maxim D’Silva, alongside a host of other priests. Rev. Fr. Ivan Michael Rodrigues, the Deanery Vicar Forane, delivered an inspiring homily, reflecting on the significance of the Word of God in the parish’s rich history.

Following the Mass, a felicitation program was held in the Church Hall. The event began with a prayer song presented by the Church Choir, setting a reverent tone for the proceedings. Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Anil Canute D’Mello, extended a warm welcome to all attendees. The choir further enhanced the celebratory atmosphere with a performance of the Jubilee Song.

The highlight of the program was the felicitation ceremony, during which religious sisters from the church family, sisters who had previously served in the church convent, priests belonging to the church family, and priests who had served in the parish were honored with mementos. This gesture served as a token of appreciation and gratitude for their dedicated service and contributions to the church’s spiritual growth.

A remarkable number of individuals returned to Mogarnad for the Jubilee. In total, 29 priests, 39 religious sisters, and 29 families who originally belonged to Mogarnad but had settled elsewhere after marriage were present for the celebration. Their presence underscored the deep and lasting connection they maintained with their home parish.

Sr. Sadhana, Fr. Santhosh D’Cunha, and the Chief Guest, Rev. Fr. Ivan Michael Rodrigues, shared their heartfelt messages, extending blessings and congratulations to the community on reaching this significant milestone. Their words resonated with the attendees, adding depth and meaning to the occasion.

The cultural segment of the program featured a dance and a skit presented by the youth members of the church. These performances were enthusiastically received by the audience, adding a touch of vibrancy and entertainment to the celebration.

Jubilee Convener, Mr. Naveen Rajesh, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the event. Fr. Simon D’Souza led a prayer before the meal, bringing the formal proceedings to a close.

The event was graced by the presence of several dignitaries, including Rev. Fr. Ivan Michael Rodrigues, Rev. Fr. Anil Canute D’Mello, Principal Rev. Fr. Naveen Prakash Pinto, Rev. Fr. Lawrence Pereira, Sr. Christine Andrade, Convent Superior Sr. Annie D’Souza, Vice President Mr. Santhosh D’Souza, Secretary Mr. Wilfred Lobo, and 21 Commissions Coordinator Mrs. Emiliana D’Cunha. Also in attendance were the Jubilee Committee members, Parish Council members, and the faithful parishioners of Deva Matha Church. The program was skillfully compered by Deacon Avil Santhumayar.

The 250th Jubilee celebration of Deva Matha Church served as a powerful testament to the parish’s unity, gratitude, and enduring faith. The event beautifully reflected the community’s spiritual journey and growth over the past two and a half centuries, and its continued commitment to its values and traditions.