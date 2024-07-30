Devastated by the news of Wayanad landslides: KC Venugopal

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal on Tuesday expressed his condolences to the families of the victims who died in Wayanad landslides.

Over 40 people were killed in a massive landslide that occurred at Churalpara in Kerala’s Wayanad on Tuesday at around 2 a.m.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Congress MP said, “I am devastated by the news of landslides in Wayanad which have killed and injured so many people. My condolences to the families of the victims, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

“We are constantly monitoring the situation and urge all UDF workers to assist the authorities in relief efforts in full measure. LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi ji has spoken to the Kerala CM and the Wayanad DC to address this at the earliest. We also spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ji, who has given us positive assurance about providing necessary relief assistance,” Venugopal added.

The Congress leader further said that they have also requested the Centre and the Kerala Government to ensure search and rescue operations are carried out on a war footing to prevent any further loss of life.

Earlier, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also conveyed his condolences to the families affected by the landslides.

In a post on his X handle, he said, “I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon.”