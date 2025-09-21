Devotees observe ‘Mahalaya Amavasya’ rituals at Rameswaram Agni Theertham in TN

Chennai: Rameswaram in south Tamil Nadu, witnessed a surge of devotees on Sunday, as thousands gathered at the sacred Agni Theertham to perform rituals and ancestral offerings in observance of Mahalaya Amavasya.

The occasion, regarded as one of the most significant days in the Hindu calendar, is believed to bring peace to the souls of departed ancestors when observed with devotion.

From the early hours of the day, men, women and children arrived at the seashore adjoining the Ramanathaswamy temple, carrying puja materials and offerings.

They took the customary holy dip in the waters of Agni Theertham, a practice considered to cleanse sins and provide solace to departed souls.

Following the ritual bath, families performed ‘tarpanam’ — ancestral rites conducted with sesame seeds, water, and prayers — for the spiritual upliftment of their forefathers.

As part of the day’s observances, devotees also visited the 22 sacred wells inside the Ramanathaswamy temple complex.

Bathing in these wells, each associated with a unique spiritual significance, is an integral aspect of the Mahalaya Amavasya tradition.

Pilgrims believe that completing this sequence of rituals ensures blessings and spiritual liberation for both the living and the departed.

After completing their ablutions and ancestral offerings, worshippers assembled at the sanctum of Lord Ramanathaswamy and Goddess Parvathavardhini.

Special pujas and prayers were conducted, during which priests invoked divine blessings on the devotees and their families.

The temple corridors were filled with chants, ringing bells, and the fragrance of incense, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere.

Mahalaya Amavasya, which falls during the Tamil month of Purattasi, marks the culmination of the pitru paksha period dedicated to ancestors.

According to tradition, rituals performed on this day hold manifold significance, carrying greater merit than those performed on other new moon days.

It is also considered an auspicious time to seek forgiveness, offer gratitude, and express reverence for one’s lineage.

The confluence of the sacred sea, temple rituals, and ancestral worship made Rameswaram a hub of spiritual fervor on this day.

Pilgrims, who attended, expressed their faith that the prayers and offerings would not only bring peace to the departed but also bestow blessings and prosperity on their families.