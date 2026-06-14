Thousands of Devotees Participate in the Annual Feast of St Anthony at Dornahalli Minor Basilica

Dornahalli, Mysuru: The annual feast of St Anthony was celebrated with deep devotion and joy at the historic St Anthony’s Minor Basilica, Dornahalli, on June 13, 2026. Thousands of pilgrims from across Karnataka and neighbouring states gathered at the Basilica to honour St Anthony of Padua and seek his blessings through prayer, thanksgiving, and participation in the sacred liturgical celebrations.

St Anthony’s Basilica continues to be a cherished centre of faith and pilgrimage. Its origins date back to the 1800s when a farmer discovered a wooden statue while ploughing his field. Following divine visions and the recognition of the statue as that of St Anthony by a Christian priest, a shrine was established. Over the years, countless testimonies of answered prayers and miraculous favours attracted growing numbers of devotees.

The first formal structure was built in 1920 under the leadership of Fr S. D’Silva, with the support of Shri Thambu Chetty, Dewan of Mysore Palace, and his brother Dharmaraj Chetty. As the number of pilgrims increased, a larger church was constructed under Fr I.H. Lobo and was blessed on June 13, 1969, by Bishop Dr Matthias Fernandez. A significant milestone was reached on October 17, 2019, when Pope Francis elevated the shrine to the status of a Minor Basilica. The distinction was formally announced during a Thanksgiving Mass on June 9, 2020.

The feast-day celebrations commenced at dawn with the first Kannada Mass at 5:00 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Fr. Thomas B., along with Rev. Fr. David Sagaya Raj, Rector of St Anthony’s Basilica, Dornahalli. The 6:00 a.m. Kannada Mass was celebrated by Rev. Fr. Robert Gregory Monterio, Parish Priest of Christ the King Church, Kolkata, West Bengal.

The 7:00 a.m. English Mass was celebrated by Rev. Fr. Thomas Manjaly SAC, Rector of Prabhodhana Seminary, Mysuru, followed by the 8:00 a.m. Kannada Mass celebrated by Rev. Fr. Anthonappa J., Parish Priest of Immaculate Conception Church, Ganjam.

The highlight of the day was the Festive High Mass at 10:00 a.m., celebrated in Kannada by Most Rev. Dr. Francis Serrao SJ, Bishop of Mysore. The solemn Eucharistic celebration drew a large gathering of clergy, religious, and faithful, making it a spiritually uplifting occasion for all present. Rev. Msgr. Anthappa M., Vicar General of the Diocese of Mysore, was also present for the Festive High Mass.

During his homily, Bishop Francis Serrao reflected on the life and virtues of St Anthony of Padua, drawing inspiring lessons for the faithful. He highlighted how St Anthony’s unwavering trust in God sustained him throughout his life and ministry. Referring to the familiar image of St Anthony holding the Child Jesus, the Bishop explained that it is not merely a devotional image but a profound symbol of the saint’s intimate relationship with Christ. For St Anthony, Jesus was not simply a figure spoken about in Scripture but a living presence at the centre of his life.

The Bishop further emphasized St Anthony’s deep faith in the Holy Eucharist. Recalling the famous Eucharistic miracle associated with the saint, he noted that St Anthony firmly believed the Holy Eucharist to be the heart of the Church and the source of Christian life. He encouraged the faithful to deepen their devotion to the Blessed Sacrament and draw strength from Christ’s presence in the Eucharist.

He also reflected on St Anthony’s tender devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. In moments of difficulty and challenge, the saint constantly sought Mary’s intercession and guidance. The Bishop urged the faithful to imitate St. Anthony by placing their trust in God, remaining devoted to the Eucharist, and seeking the loving protection of Mother Mary. Concluding his message, he called upon everyone to make God their strength and to live lives marked by faith, trust, and love, following the example of St Anthony.

The Tamil-speaking faithful gathered for the 11:30 a.m. Mass celebrated by Most Rev. Dr. Joseph Susainathan, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Bangalore. The 1:00 p.m. English Mass was celebrated by Rev. Fr. Alexander Daniel OFS of Krupalaya Seminary, Bogadi.

In the afternoon, Rev. Fr. Sanjay Kumar F., Parish Priest of Our Lady of Good Health Church, Hanur, celebrated the 3:00 p.m. Kannada Mass, while the 4:00 p.m. Kannada Mass was celebrated by Rev. Fr. Soosai A., Parish Priest of Nirmala Mathe Church, Madapura.

The final Mass of the day was celebrated at 5:30 p.m. in Kannada by Rev. Fr. Michael Mari A., Parish Priest of Infant Jesus Church, Nanjangud. The celebrations concluded with a grand car procession and Benediction of the Holy Eucharist, during which thousands of devotees participated in prayer and praise, expressing their faith and gratitude to St Anthony.

Throughout the day, free meals were generously provided to all pilgrims through the support of numerous donors and benefactors. The spirit of charity, fellowship, and devotion was evident in the enthusiastic participation of the faithful and volunteers.

Special appreciation was extended to Rev. Fr. Sebastian, Rev. Fr. Ashwin, Rev. Fr. Charles, Br. Suvas, and Br. Raheal Prasad, whose dedicated service and assistance throughout the celebrations contributed significantly to the smooth organisation of the feast.

The Basilica administration expressed sincere gratitude to local MLA Shri Ravi Shankar and various government departments for their valuable cooperation and support in ensuring the successful conduct of the feast. Special thanks were also extended to all clergy, religious sisters, volunteers, benefactors, and parishioners whose dedicated service contributed to the success of the celebrations.

Rev. Fr. David Sagaya Raj, Rector, and Rev. Fr. Praveen Pedru, Administrator of St Anthony’s Basilica, Dornahalli, conveyed their appreciation to everyone who participated in and supported the annual feast.

The festive celebrations will continue at the Basilica on June 14, 15, and 16 with special liturgical services, devotional activities, and pilgrim gatherings, offering the faithful further opportunities for prayer, thanksgiving, and spiritual renewal.

As pilgrims returned to their homes, they carried with them renewed faith, hope, and the blessings of St Anthony. The Minor Basilica at Dornahalli continues to stand as a beacon of prayer, healing, and divine grace for thousands of devotees every year.