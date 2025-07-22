Dhankhar joins rare club of mid-term vice presidents – A Constitutional turning point

New Delhi: Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation as Vice President mid-term places him in a rare constitutional category, becoming only the third occupant of the post to step down before completing his tenure.

While the decision has been officially attributed to health concerns, its timing during the Monsoon Session—and amid a politically assertive term—adds layers of intrigue and institutional consequence.

Historically, Vice Presidents VV Giri and R Venkataraman both resigned to ascend to the presidency; their departures were shaped by clear political transitions.

Dhankhar’s exit, however, appears final, with no indication of future public office. His resignation marks a moment not of elevation but of closure, distinguishing it from prior precedents and raising fresh questions about succession protocols and leadership continuity in the Rajya Sabha.

The Vice President’s role, though constitutionally distinct from legislative or executive power, carries immense symbolic and procedural influence. As ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar presided over critical debates, often with a combative edge that reflected the ruling establishment’s tone. His abrupt exit leaves the Upper House without a seasoned presiding officer at a time when tensions between the government and Opposition are intensifying.

The Deputy Chairman will temporarily take charge, but the absence of an elected Vice President may affect both the tempo and balance of parliamentary proceedings.

Politically, Dhankhar’s mid-way departure necessitates a recalibration. The Election Commission is now expected to initiate the process for electing a successor who will serve a full five-year term. That choice—strategic and symbolic—will shape the tenor of Rajya Sabha engagement heading into the 2026 general elections.

Dhankhar’s resignation thus becomes more than a constitutional footnote; it is a punctuation mark in India’s legislative story, inviting both reflection and reinvention at the intersection of protocol, personality, and political performance.