Dharwad: Ophthalmologist who killed doctor husband, stabbed son remains hospitalised, police await her recovery

Dharwad: Suspense continues to surround the case of an ophthalmologist accused of murdering her doctor husband and attempting to kill their eight-year-old son in Karnataka’s Dharwad city, with police awaiting her recovery before recording her statement.

The incident came to light on Wednesday night after police received a call from residents of Ranka Apartment in Barakotri area of Dharwad, informing them that a man and a child had been attacked.

Investigators say the motive behind the shocking incident remains unclear, leaving several crucial questions unanswered in what has emerged as one of Karnataka’s most disturbing family tragedies in recent times.

Police rushed to the apartment and found Dr. Kiran Honnannavar (45), an anaesthetist, lying in a pool of blood. His eight-year-old son, Nihit, had also sustained multiple stab injuries.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner, N. Shashikumar, on Thursday told reporters, “We initially received information suggesting a double murder. When we reached the spot, Dr. Kiran was found dead. The child was also injured, but upon examination, we found that he was still breathing and immediately shifted him to a hospital.”

According to the police, Nihit is now stable and out of danger.

Investigators suspect that the attack was carried out by Dr. Kiran’s wife, Priya Honnannavar alias Priyanka, an ophthalmologist.

Kiran’s family has lodged a complaint accusing her of committing the murder, the Police Commissioner said.

Police said Priyanka allegedly stabbed her husband to death before turning the knife on her son. She later attempted to end her own life.

In a dramatic turn of events, Police Commissioner Shashikumar himself carried the injured child in his arms from the apartment after noticing signs of life and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Sources said Priyanka was found sitting on a bed and reportedly using her mobile phone when police entered the apartment.

“When she was taken into custody, she was in a state of shock and was unable to answer questions. She complained of dizziness and feeling fainted,” Shashikumar said.

She was subsequently admitted to a hospital, where doctors determined that she was suffering from hypoglycemia, a condition caused by abnormally low blood sugar levels.

“She informed doctors that she had injected herself with insulin. Medical experts have stated that excessive insulin intake can lead to a severe drop in blood sugar levels,” the Police Commissioner said.

Doctors have reportedly declared that Priyanka is not currently in a condition to provide a statement. She has since been shifted to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi, where she continues to receive treatment under police watch.

Police said Priyanka will be formally taken into custody and subjected to detailed questioning once doctors certify that she is medically fit.

Dr. Kiran, who hailed from Belagavi district, was a well-known anaesthetist.

Investigators are now examining the family’s background, possible domestic issues, and other circumstances that may have led to the attack.

With the accused yet to be questioned, police say a comprehensive investigation will begin once her medical condition stabilises.

The family of Kiran has filed a complaint with the police alleging that Priyanka had killed him and stabbed the child. Further investigation is on.



