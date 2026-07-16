Karnataka Government Announces Rs 1.15 Crore Grant for 23 Kambala Events: Dr. Deviprasad Shetty

Udupi: Amid the ongoing debate surrounding Kambala, the Karnataka government has announced financial assistance for organizing the traditional buffalo racing events held across the coastal region. A total grant of Rs 1.15 crore has been sanctioned through the Department of Tourism for 23 Kambala events during the 2025–26 season, with Rs 5 lakh allocated to each event.

Addressing a press conference in Udupi on Thursday, State Kambala Committee President Dr. Deviprasad Shetty welcomed the government’s decision, describing it as a significant step toward preserving and promoting the traditional sport. He said the state government had fulfilled its commitment and that the Chief Minister’s decision would provide much-needed support to Kambala organisers.

Dr. Shetty said the grant of Rs 5 lakh for each event would directly benefit 23 Kambala organisers in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, easing the financial burden of conducting the traditional races.

Recalling previous government support, he noted that grants had also been provided during Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s earlier tenure through the Tourism and Sports Departments. Similarly, during the tenure of former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, the government sanctioned Rs 1 crore for Kambala events. He said successive governments, irrespective of political affiliations, had extended support to Kambala, reflecting the importance accorded to the region’s cultural heritage.

Dr. Shetty urged the state government to allocate Rs 5 crore for Kambala in the next State Budget to ensure the sport’s continued growth and preservation.

He further said that eight traditional Jodukare (twin-track) Kambala events would also receive financial assistance. Efforts are also underway to bring the Ontikare Kambala events held in the Byndoor-Kundapura region under the State Kambala Association, making them eligible for future government grants.

Responding to the controversy over organising Kambala in Mysuru, Dr. Shetty asserted that politics should have no place in the traditional sport.

“Kambala is a sport that transcends religion, caste, and political affiliations. Leaders from all political parties organise Kambala events,” he said.

He criticised the opposition to conducting Kambala in Mysuru, describing it as unnecessary, and said portraying the sport as an instrument of oppression against weaker sections of society was inappropriate.

Describing Kambala as a symbol of Tulunadu’s culture, tradition, and heritage, Dr. Shetty called upon public representatives to work collectively to promote and preserve the sport across Karnataka.

He also appealed to elected representatives from the coastal region to safeguard Kambala’s interests without yielding to political pressure from any party.