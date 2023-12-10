Did Big B unfollow Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram?



Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was most recently seen in the Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff-starrer film ‘Ganapath: A Hero is Born’, has reportedly unfollowed his daughter-in-law, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The senior actor follows a total number of 74 people on Instagram including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda among others.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, only follows husband Abhishek on Instagram.

A trending Reddit post has stirred the pot, questioning if Amitabh unfollowed Aishwarya on Instagram.

This comes amid the rumours of trouble in paradise between Abhishek and Aishwarya.

However, a section of users have said that the two never followed each other on the social media platform, a few others speculated that it could be Big B’s privacy settings on his account that restricted people from seeing whom he follows.

Meanwhile, the entire Bachchan family, including Amitabh, his son Abhishek, his wife Jaya, daughter Shweta, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Bachchan, and her granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, was spotted at ‘The Archies’ premiere in Mumbai.

In a video shared by a paparazzi, Aishwarya was seen telling Agastya to get used to the cameras and the attention he was receiving on the red carpet.