Synergia 2023 – A Grand Opening to a Festival of Innovation at Sahyadri College

Mangaluru: Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management commenced Synergia 2023 with a grand ceremony, inaugurating the three-day national-level technical and innovation fest. The event, boasting the theme “Where Innovation Changes the Future,” was inaugurated by esteemed dignitaries including Dr. BHM Darukesha, Associate Director at ISRO HQ; Vemuri Ramana, NASSCOM Visionary and Co-Founder of Kasura Tech Pvt Ltd., and Dr. Anjan Biswas, Director of India Innovation Lead at Amdocs. The lamp lighting ceremony marked the beginning of an intellectual exchange and celebration. Johnson Tellis, Trustee and CEO; Dr. Manjappa S, Director-R&D and Consultancy; Dr. S S Injaganeri, Principal; Ms. Rashmi Bhandary, Trustee and Dean-Placements & Training; Vishnu Pradeep, Community Manager; Devadas Hegde, Trustee;. Srinath, COO and Ramesh Hegde, Finance Officer.

Dr. Prashanth Rao, Head-Dept. of Basic Science, welcomed the gathering, setting the stage for the fest. The Principal acknowledged that Synergia-2023 is the brainchild of Manjunath Bhandary, Chairman of the Bhandary Foundation, and praised the efforts of the Campus Manager and students in organizing the event. Chief Guest Dr. BHM Darukesha inspired attendees with his admiration for Sahyadri and encouraged students to join organizations like ISRO, emphasizing the extraordinary capabilities of ordinary Indians in contributing significantly to the world.

Dr. Manjappa’s concluding remarks highlighted the “Be with Engineering” programme and expressed hope that participants would contribute as innovators to the nation. Prof. Soumyashree from the Department of English delivered the Vote of Thanks, appreciating all dignitaries, participants, and organizers. The guests then witnessed the “Be with Engineering” Models put up by High School and PU College students. The event also featured an impressive air show, with demonstrations of aerial prowess, skydiving, and innovative aircraft displays. Events and Attractions:

Following the inauguration, the event unfolded with various technical competitions. The main attraction was the massive AirShow by eminent RC flyers across the country which captivated the audience, followed by competitive events like SSTH project building, Aeromodelling and a 20-hour hackathon and several technical events which allowed 6000+ students from 200+ schools, colleges, NITs, IITs across Karnataka and Other states to come together at a single platform to showcase their skills. Innovation talk by Dr. BHM Darukesha and Dr. Anjan Biswas provided insights into the realms of space technology and the essence of engineering, respectively. The evening culminated with a colourful cultural concert showcasing diverse performances by student teams and bands.

Looking Forward to Day 3: The final day of Synergia 2023, December 9th, promises the grand finale of the Sahyadri Science Talent Hunt (SSTH), along with the announcement of the competition winners in the valedictory ceremony. Synergia 2023: A Platform for Future Innovators: With over 200 participating institutions, reaching more than 6000 students, Synergia 2023 stands as a testament to Sahyadri College’s commitment to fostering innovation and technological advancement for the region and the nation.



