Diesel-laden goods train catches fire near Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur

Tiruvallur: A diesel-laden goods train en route to Chennai caught fire near Tiruvallur railway station in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, resulting in a significant fuel leak.

The incident has caused a major disruption in train services between Arakkonam and Chennai, with railway authorities working to restore normal operations at the earliest.

The train, which was transporting fuel from the Indian Oil Corporation terminal in Chennai to Bengaluru, saw the fire spread to five of its wagons.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, and officials have launched an investigation. No casualties have been reported so far.

Emergency efforts are currently focused on detaching the unaffected compartments and preventing the flames from spreading. The goods train consists of a total of 52 wagons, and authorities are working around the clock to mitigate any further risks.

The district administration has swiftly mobilised all relevant departments, including police, fire, and revenue, to coordinate rescue and containment operations. Multiple vehicles have been deployed to control the dense smoke emerging from the blaze.

Tiruvallur District Police Superintendent Srinivasa Perumal, who inspected the site, said, “The accident site has been cordoned off for safety reasons, and the fire department has been informed to tackle the fire… Railway authorities are working to separate the remaining compartments to prevent further damage. The public has been advised to avoid the accident site to ensure their safety.”

He added, “Preliminary investigation suggests that the goods train was carrying diesel and may have derailed, causing the accident. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident. The authorities are working to contain the situation and prevent any further damage or loss.”

Efforts have also been made to transfer patients under intensive care in nearby hospitals to safer facilities to ensure their well-being. The local administration is simultaneously evacuating residents from homes in close proximity to the accident site.

Alternative transport arrangements are being made for affected train passengers, with authorities facilitating travel to nearby cities. Rescue and containment operations have been ongoing since early morning under the supervision of the District Police Superintendent.

The inquiry into the cause of the fire continues, and authorities have assured that additional information will be released as the investigation progresses.