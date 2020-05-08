Spread the love



















Digging Never Stops in City! Traffic Jam near Nanthur Junction as ‘Box Drain’ Work is Going On

Mangaluru: One thing for sure, that you’ll all agree with me is that-Digging of roads/streets/bye-lanes will never stop in Mangaluru no matter what- and we have seen it and will see in future too. Without proper planning, new roads are constructed, and after a while, the new roads are dug to lay cables or utility lines- and when such work is going on it creates a mess, with traffic and pedestrians facing the brunt of it. Until the work is fully completed, pedestrians have to bear with all these inconveniences and also there would be traffic snarls which will be an added nightmare. Now that these roads/footpaths have been dug, it will be a long long time before they are fully restored to the original condition- and that has been the situation in the past and will also be in future too?

Once again, Nanthur Junction is on our website news- and this time it’s not for a deadly accident or dilapidated road, but the chaos and traffic jam that is created due to one-way, as one side of the road going from Nanthur to Bikkarnakatta/Kulshekar has been closed, since they are replacing the old dilapidated drainage pipe with a new and modern ‘Box Drain’, which allows the flow of water smoothly. But thank God, the traffic snarl was not so bad due since there were not many vehicles on the road due to Covid-19 lockdown.

Regarding the ongoing work near the Nanthur Junction, finally, someone made up their mind to replace the old underground drain pipe, which was completely choked with cable/utility wires plus other debris, and every time during monsoon, the junction looked like a ‘Natural Swimming Pool’, with drain water getting stranded, with no provision for it to flow. So, presently the workers are trying to remove the old circular drain pipe, and replace it with ‘Box Drain’ type, which is much better than the old style of drain pipes.

According to the supervisor at the site, Team Mangalorean learnt that in the next two or three days, the old pipe would be removed, and then replaced by the box drain type – and it will take a week or so for curing. Once the work is completed on this side of the road, then the workers will remove the underground drain pipe on the road stretch going from Bikkarnakatte to Kadri- and this road will be closed, while the road going from Nanthur to Kulshekar will be made one way. So the whole reconstruction of the new drainage system will take about a month- and until then, motorists have to bear with the consequences.

But Team Mangalorean also noticed that the workers were not wearing the face masks properly, and therefore alerted them about it- and they quickly corrected themselves. Hoping that once this Box Drain installation is done, there won’t be any water clogging or pool of water during the coming monsoon. Hope not, because we all know how unscientifically any work is carried on/done and problems arise within no time.