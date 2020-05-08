Spread the love



















With 48, K’taka reports highest Covid cases in a day



Bengaluru: With 48 new cases on Friday, Karnataka registered the highest number of Covid positive cases in a single day, raising the state’s tally to 753, an official said. There were no fatalities.

“As of 5 p.m. Friday, cumulatively 753 Covid positive cases have been confirmed in the state… it includes 30 deaths and 376 discharges,” a health official said.

In the past 24 hours, 10 people got discharged – seven in Bengaluru Urban, two in Ballari, and one in Dharwad.

Davangere, Bhatkal and Belagavi witnessed double digit rise in cases.

Of the 48 cases, Davangere accounted for 14, Belagavi, 11 and Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada for 12 – all contacts of earlier cases. Other places which also contributed to Friday’s spike include Bengaluru Urban (7), Chitradurga, (3) and Ballari, (1).

Of the new cases, 24 are men and 24 women, including a 5-month-old baby girl.

Among the new cases, 29 are below 30 years of age, indicating the rise of infection in younger generation.

With the new cases, Davangere’s tally rose to 61, out of which 55 are active, two cured and four have died.

Belagavi has recorded 83 cases – 48 active, 34 recovered and one dead.

Currently, Uttara Kannada has witnessed 24 cases with 13 active ones and 11 recovered without a death yet.

The Chitradurga cases had a travel history to Ahmedabad, which is badly hit by Covid.

Until now, Chitradurga has seen only four cases, out of which three are active and one got discharged.

Places battling the highest active cases in Karnataka include Bengaluru Urban, 72, Davangere, 55, Belagavi, 48, Kalaburagi and Bagalkote, 32 each and Vijayapura, 20 among others.