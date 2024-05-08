Dignitas Infinita Released in India

Bangalore (CCBI): The CCBI unveiled the Indian edition of “Dignitas Infinita,” a profound declaration on Human Dignity by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith on May 8, 2024, during the Executive Committee meeting of the CCBI held in St. John’s medical College, Bangalore.

His Eminence Filipe Neri Ferrão, President of the CCBI, presented the inaugural copy to His Eminence Oswald Cardinal Gracias. The event was graced by the presence of Cardinal Anthony Poola, Archbishop George Antonysamy, Archbishop Anil Couto, Abp. Antony Pappusamy and Rev. Dr Stephen Alathara.

This comprehensive document, the result of five years of meticulous effort by the Dicastery draws upon the papal teachings of the past decade. Addressing issues ranging from war and poverty to violence against migrants and women, from abortion and surrogate motherhood to euthanasia, and from gender theory to digital violence, it offers three foundational chapters culminating in a dedicated section on the grave violations of human dignity.

A notable aspect of this work is its integration of key themes from recent papal teachings alongside bioethical considerations. In its ‘non-exhaustive’ list, it highlights abortion, euthanasia, and surrogate motherhood as violations of human dignity, echoing the urgency to address these alongside other pressing global challenges like war, poverty, and human trafficking.

For those interested in obtaining copies, Please contact

ccbipublications@gmail.com or call Mobile: +91-9886730224.

Dr Stephen Alathara