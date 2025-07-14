Digvijaya Singh to visit Harda, alleges police dragged girl students from hostels

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): A police lathi charge to disperse an unruly mob of Karni Sena members during a protest in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda district has triggered a political storm, with the ruling BJP and opposition Congress trading sharp accusations.

The controversy is likely to intensify further as veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is scheduled to visit Harda district to meet police and administrative officials.

Singh, who hails from the Kshatriya community, will be accompanied by his son and Raghogarh MLA Jaivardhan Singh. The duo is also expected to meet members of the Karni Sena during their visit.

The protest took place on Saturday, when members of the Karni Sena staged a demonstration demanding the release of their Harda district president, who had been arrested earlier in connection with a local dispute. To control the situation, police reportedly fired tear gas shells, used water cannons, and resorted to a lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

According to sources, the situation escalated after Karni Sena volunteers allegedly attempted to stop the police from taking the accused, Mohit Verma, to court. Verma had been arrested following a complaint by Karni Sena functionary Ashish Singh Rajput, who alleged he was defrauded of Rs 18 lakh by Verma and two others. The confrontation led to a scuffle, prompting the administration to take such measures.

More than 60 people, including Karni Sena national president Jeevan Singh Sherpur, were detained. In response, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Digvijaya Singh condemned the police action, alleging the use of excessive force.

“Police entered hostels and beat up students, including girls. I am not a member of Karni Sena, but I strongly oppose this kind of police barbarism. Youths are being harassed in the name of law and order, and this must stop,” he said.

Singh added that he had spoken to the Harda district collector and would be visiting the area along with his son, Jaivardhan.

The BJP, however, defended the police action, stating it was necessary to maintain public order. The party accused the Congress of politicising the issue and inciting tensions.

“Congress is trying to disrupt law and order in the state for political gain,” said MP BJP president Hemant Khandelwal on Sunday.

“The Harda incident was a personal dispute between two individuals, but Congress exaggerated it, causing communal tension. The BJP government will ensure peace is maintained and will act firmly against those trying to create unrest,” he added.