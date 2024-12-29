Diocese of Mangalore Inaugurates Jubilee 2025: A Year of Hope and Renewal

Mangaluru: The Diocese of Mangalore inaugurated the Year of Jubilee 2025-A Year of Hope-in a solemn ceremony held at the Holy Rosary Cathedral, Mangalore, on December 29, 2024, coinciding with the Solemnity of the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph.

In the universal Church, Pope Francis inaugurated the Jubilee on the eve of Christmas and declared 2025 as the Year of Hope. Local Churches across the globe marked the inauguration of this significant year on December 29. The preparation for this Jubilee Year began in 2023.

Opening Ceremony

In the Diocese of Mangalore, the opening ceremony commenced at 7:30 am at St Anne Chapel, Mangalore. Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, led a solemn procession of the Holy Crucifix, accompanied by priests, religious, and lay faithful. The procession entered the Holy Doors of the Rosario Cathedral, where the bishop priests and faithful reverently honoured the Holy Cross with a profound bow

The bishop then blessed the baptismal pond, renewed the baptismal promises, and sprinkled holy water over the gathered faithful. This was followed by the celebration of the Holy Eucharist at 8 am, marking the peak of the inauguration of the Jubilee 2025, with several priests concelebrating the Mass.

Bishop’s Homily

In his homily, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha expounded on the theme of the Jubilee Year 2025, “Hope doesn’t disappoint us.”

“In our daily prayers during the Act of Hope, we pray for the forgiveness of sins and the certainty that God will sustain us with His everlasting love,” the bishop remarked.

He highlighted the importance of hope amidst the despair and hopelessness prevalent in the world, urging the faithful to become “people of hope” and to spread the light of Christ, the eternal hope.

“Hope begins with love. Only through love can we truly hope. Jesus taught us to pray for things unseen and promised us the Holy Spirit as our guide. Jesus also gifted us His mother as the Queen of Hope and St Joseph as a model of hope in God’s providence,” he added.

The bishop further emphasised that the Year of Hope should inspire renewal and transformation, bringing heaven closer to earth through the “uniform and language of love.”

Indulgences and Pilgrimage

The bishop also spoke about the indulgences available during the Jubilee Year, encouraging the faithful to undertake pilgrimages and acts of spiritual renewal. He announced eight designated holy sites within the diocese for pilgrimage:

1. Rosario Cathedral, Mangalore

2. St Lawrence Shrine, Bondel

3. Our Lady of Pompei Shrine, Urwa

4. St Anthony Ashram, Jeppu

5. St Joseph Vaz Shrine, Mudipu

6. St Jude Shrine, Pakshikere

7. Infant Jesus Church, Bantwal

8. Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Bela, Kasaragod

These sites aim to make the Jubilee 2025 a special year of spiritual renewal, reconciliation, and pilgrimage for the faithful.

Coordinators and Contributors

The liturgy for the event was animated by Rev. Dr Vincent Sequeira, Assistant Director of Mangala Jyothi, DBCLC, Mangalore, and Rev. Fr Alfred J Pinto, Parish Priest of Rosario Cathedral. The inaugural ceremony was coordinated by Rev. Dr Joseph Martis, Parish Priest of Derebail, and Sr Shamitha AC, Provincial of the Apostolic Carmel Congregation, Mangalore.

The adorned Jubilee Cross was carried in the procession by Fr Ashwin Cardoza, Fr Rupesh Madtha and Fr Trishan Dsouza.

Rev. Msgr Maxim Noronha, Vicar General, Rev. Fr Naveen Pinto, Judicial Vicar, Rev. Fr Bonaventure Nazareth, Parish Priest of Milagres and Dean of the Episcopal City Deanery, Rev. Fr J B Crasta, Fr Walter Dsouza, Fr Anil Fernandes and several priests participated in the inaugural ceremony.

The Diocese of Mangalore thus began the Year of Jubilee 2025 with hope and solemnity, inviting all to partake in this journey of spiritual renewal and transformation.