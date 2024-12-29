Udupi Bishop Gerald Lobo Launches Jubilee 2025 with Opening of Milagres Cathedral Main Door

Udupi: The Diocese of Udupi inaugurated the Jubilee Year 2025, marking 2025 years since the birth of Jesus Christ, on December 29 at Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur. Bishop Rev Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo officially launched the Jubilee Year by opening the cathedral’s main door.

The ceremony began with a prayer service at the Milagres Tri-Centenary Hall, followed by the inauguration of the Ordinary Jubilee, a historic event that occurs every 25 years. The diocese had been preparing for this jubilee with suitable programs during the year of learning and prayer.

Bishop Lobo concelebrated the Eucharistic Mass with several dignitaries, including Mosgr Ferdinand Gonsalves, Vicar General of Udupi Diocese, and Rev Dr Roshan D’Souza, Chancellor of Udupi Diocese, and other priests.

In his homily, Bishop Lobo highlighted the significance of the Jubilee, citing examples from the Old Testament. He emphasized that the Jubilee includes five essential elements: remembrance, return to God, reconciliation, living according to God’s will, and jubilation.

Bishop Lobo stated that the jubilee year is a gift from God, and that it’s an opportunity for the community to come together and thank God for His blessings.

Fr Vincent Crasta Secretary of CESU, Fr Reginald Pinto Director Sampada, Fr Cyril Lobo, Fr Wilson D’Souza, Fr Ronson D’Souza, Fr Pradeep Cardoza, Fr Dr Jancil Alva, Fr Manoj Furtado, Fr Valeiran Castelino, Fr Vincent Lobo were also present.

Pope Francis launched the Jubilee Year 2025 on December 24 by opening the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica. The jubilee year, themed “Pilgrims of Hope,” will conclude on January 6, 2026, with the closing of the holy door.

In his February 2022 letter, Pope Francis wrote, “We must fan the flame of hope… and help everyone gain new strength and certainty.” The jubilee year aims to offer opportunities for reconciliation, indulgences, and other events to strengthen and revive faith.