Diocese of Mangalore Launches Vicariate-Level Training for 2024-2026 Pastoral Plan Implementation

Mangaluru: In a significant initiative aimed at enhancing the execution of its Pastoral Plan for 2024-2026, the Diocese of Mangalore has commenced a series of vicariate-level workshops across various deaneries. These sessions, gathering key representatives from all parishes, are designed to promote a unified approach to pastoral activities, aligning with the diocesan objectives.

Under the guidance of Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, and Very Rev. Fr. Faustine Lobo, Diocesan Coordinator of the Pastoral Plan, participants included priests from each deanery, superiors of religious communities, vice presidents, and secretaries of parish pastoral councils, along with commission coordinators and conveners from local parishes.

Both Bishop Saldanha and Fr. Faustine served as resource persons for the workshops, emphasizing that the new pastoral plan would not only be implemented at the parish and diocesan levels but would now also incorporate deanery-level integration, thereby promoting greater cohesion and collaboration throughout the diocese. The training was further enriched by the involvement of diocesan secretaries from various commissions, who provided essential insights and guidance.

The workshops began on October 9, 2024, at the Vittal Deanery and have continued across the other deaneries, with the most recent session taking place in the Permannur Deanery on October 31, 2024. Each workshop was structured to emphasize the operational aspects of the 21 commissions that are fundamental to the Pastoral Plan, addressing key areas such as faith formation, catechesis, social welfare, education, and youth development. The comprehensive agenda aimed to equip participants with the knowledge and tools necessary for effectively executing the pastoral mission in their respective communities.

In expressing his vision for this transformative pastoral initiative, Bishop Saldanha stated, “The revised Pastoral Plan, with its expanded scope, empowers our deaneries to engage actively in executing our mission. Together, we are building a church that is dynamic, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of the faithful across every level.”

This series of workshops underscores the Diocese of Mangalore’s commitment to fostering spiritual growth, community service, and the collaborative engagement of clergy, religious, and laity, thereby laying a robust foundation for the successful implementation of the Pastoral Plan throughout all deaneries in the upcoming months.