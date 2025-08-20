Diocese of Mangalore Priests Renew Synodal Spirit at Ongoing Formation

Mangaluru: More than 200 priests from across the Diocese of Mangalore came together at Shanthi Kiran Pastoral Institute for a two-day Ongoing Formation Programme that highlighted the spirit of synodality, pastoral renewal, and the Church’s engagement with contemporary challenges. The sessions blended theological reflection, spiritual conversation, and practical updates to equip clergy for their mission in today’s social and ecclesial contexts.

The programme, convened and coordinated by Fr Santhosh Rodrigues, Director of Shanthi Kiran Pastoral Institute, opened with prayer and a note of welcome.

Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha, introducing the resource persons, set the tone by underlining the higher purpose of the Synod on Synodality. He encouraged priests to apply its principles in their pastoral roles.

Bishop Peter said, “The Synod on Synodality is not just a study, but a call to live communion, participation, and mission in every parish and pastoral role.”

The first session was led by Fr Christopher Vimalraj, Associate Deputy of the CCBI, Bangalore, who provided a theological and pastoral framework for synodality. Drawing insights from the 36th CCBI Plenary Assembly in Bhubaneswar, he stressed the value of spiritual conversations, collaborative leadership, and inclusive decision-making as pathways to missionary renewal.

The second session, led by Fr Anil Crasta of the Gulbarga Diocese, Associate Director of CARITAS INDIA and Deputy Secretary of the Social Development Commission under the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) focused on recent amendments in tax laws and compliance requirements for religious trusts and charitable societies.

Fr Anil Crasta said, “Religious trusts and societies must stay compliant with the latest tax laws—responsible stewardship is itself a form of witness to the Gospel.”

On the communications front, Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes, Diocesan Secretary for Social Communication, introduced the Catholic Connect initiative, urging parishes to implement this digital platform. Parish kits with credentials and communication material were distributed to all priests.

Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes said, “Catholic Connect is a powerful digital bridge for our parishes—enabling priests and faithful to stay connected and communicate effectively.”

In another session, Fr Praveen Leo Lasrado, Secretary of the Catholic Board of Education, briefed the clergy on welfare programmes offered by the Karnataka Minority Department for education, self-employment, and overseas studies. He said, “The schemes available for minorities open doors to education, self-employment, and overseas opportunities. Our faithful must be empowered to make use of them.”

The two-day programme, attended by over 200 priests from different deaneries, created a space for fraternity, reflection, and discernment. It strengthened the clergy’s commitment to synodal spirituality while preparing them to serve their communities with renewed vision and practical readiness.

Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes, CCC, Mangalore