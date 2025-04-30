Diocese of Mangalore Rejoices in the Ordination of Five New Priests

Moodbidri: The Diocese of Mangalore was filled with joy and thanksgiving as five young Deacons were ordained to the Sacred Priesthood at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Alangar, Moodbidri. The solemn Eucharistic celebration, held in the Year of Hope, was themed “Priest, Anointed with the Holy Spirit, a Messenger of Hope.”

Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, presided over the ordination ceremony which drew hundreds of faithful, diocesan priests, religious, and well-wishers. In a rare and meaningful gesture, this year’s ordination was hosted outside the usual cathedral setting in Rosario, Mangalore, following the heartfelt request of the new priests—three of whom hailed from the Moodbidri Deanery. The Bishop graciously accepted the request to hold the ordination at Alangar Church, the home parish of one of the ordinandi, Dn Marwin Praveen Lobo. Holding the ordination outside Mangalore city offered both convenience and a broader opportunity for participation in this grace-filled celebration.

The five Deacons ordained as Priests were: Fr Melvin D’Souza (Nidpalli), Fr Jeevan Shailesh Lobo (Belvai), Fr Marwin Praveen Lobo (Alangar), Fr Avith Pais (Maril), and Fr Vikas Pereira (Hospet).

The celebration was graced by dignitaries such as Very Rev. Fr Maxim Noronha, Vicar General; Very Rev. Fr Ronald Serrao, Rector of St Joseph Seminary, Jeppu; Very Rev. Fr Daniel Veigas OP, Episcopal Vicar for Religious; Very Rev. Fr Naveen Pinto, Judicial Vicar; Very Rev. Fr Onil D’Souza, Dean of Moodbidri Deanery; and Very Rev. Fr Santhosh Rodrigues, Director of Shanthi Kiran Pastoral Centre. The parish priests of the ordinandi included Fr Melwin Noronha (Alangar), Fr Joseph Cardoza (Belvai), Fr Jason Lobo (Nidpalli), Fr J.B. Moras (Maril), and Fr Gregory D’Souza (Hospet). Numerous diocesan priests, religious sisters and brothers, and a large number of faithful attended the ceremony.

Adding to the grace of the occasion, Fr Vijay Machado, Director of DBCLC Mangala Jyothi, animated the liturgy along with Fr Rohith D’Costa and seminarians. The entire ceremony was meticulously coordinated by Fr Melwin Noronha, Parish Priest of Alangar.

In his moving homily, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha reflected on the priestly vocation, stating, “The priest is immersed into the mystery of Jesus Christ and called to be a shepherd to God’s people. Anointed by the Holy Spirit, he is entrusted with living out the promises of obedience and celibacy. These promises often lead to spiritual crucifixion—through obedience, poverty, and celibacy—making the priest a ‘persona Christi’, one who shares in the crucifixion of Christ.” He urged the faithful to continue praying for priests so that they remain faithful to their vocation.

After the solemn Mass, a short felicitation ceremony was held. Fr Naveen Pinto introduced and felicitated the newly ordained priests and their parents. The Bishop individually greeted each new priest and honoured their parents with floral tributes, recognising their essential role in nurturing these vocations.

Fr Vikas Pereira expressed his heartfelt gratitude on behalf of all the newly ordained priests. He thanked the Bishop, formators, vocation promoters, priests, parents, and parishioners for their invaluable support throughout their journey.

In his concluding address, Bishop Saldanha remarked, “God has blessed us with five new priests. These young men have generously responded to God’s call. I thank their parents, parish priests, formators, and all who have contributed to their journey. May they remain faithful to their priestly mission.”

Fr Robin Santhumayer compered the felicitation programme with grace and solemnity.

The ordination ceremony stood as a vibrant witness to the spirit of hope, faith, and unity that continues to flourish within the Diocese of Mangalore.

About the Newly Ordained Priests: