Diocese of Shimoga celebrates National Youth Sunday- 2024

Shivamogga: The Diocese of Shimoga celebrated National Youth Sunday on August 11th at St. Anthony’s Shrine, Karehalli, Bhadravati, Shivamogga. On this occasion, a program was organized at the Carmel Deanery in the Diocese of Shimoga, under the guidance of Fr Franklin D’Souza, Diocesan Youth Director, Fr Christu Raj SDB, Carmel Deanery Youth Director and Fr Santhosh Almeida, Parish Priest of St. Anthony shrine, Karehalli.

The program began with Holy Eucharist at 9 am led by Dr Francis Serrao SJ, Bishop of Diocese of Shimoga. Fr Franklin D’Souza, Diocesan Youth Director welcomed Bishop Francis Serrao SJ on behalf of the Youth.

Bishop preached on “Jesus is the bread of Life”. We the people of God follow the teaching of the Lord Jesus and inculcate the values of the Gospel. He gave examples from Luke 16:19-31 and Luke 22: 37-40. We are people who seek heaven by looking at God. He especially prayed for the Youth as the CCBI Youth Commission invited the Indian Catholic Church to celebrate National Youth Sunday.

End of the Holy Eucharist Parish Priest Rev. Fr Christu Raj SDB, Carmel Deanery Youth Director, thanked the Bishop for inaugurating National Youth Sunday with Holy Eucharist and praying for the youth.

Bishop felicitated Youth Ms. Benita from St. Anthony’s Church, Karehalli as she secured 8th Rank in MBA. He also honoured child Benita for mentioning all 73 books of the Holy Bible by heart. Parish Priest Fr Santhosh Almeida thanked the Bishop.

As Bishop Francis Serrao SJ celebrates his birthday on August 15th. The youths wished the Bishop and Fr Franklin D’Souza led a special prayer for the Bishop and the Diocese.

After the Holy Eucharist, Carmel Deanery Youth President Mr Vijay Antony led the Holy Cross in a procession to the programme hall. The Cross was erected in the Hall. Every Youth tied the white tape symbolising peace and blessings on each one of them.

Mr Anthony Nikhil, Fr Christu Raj SDB, and the team led the animation.

The Stage program began at 11 am. The chief guests of this programme were Fr Franklin D’Souza, Youth Director of Diocese of Shimoga, Fr Christu Raj SDB, Youth Director of Carmel Deanery, Fr Santosh Almeida, Parish Priest St. Anthony Shrine, Karehalli, Sr. Jayanti, Carmel Deanery Lady Animator, Karehalli, Ms Priya Maria D’Souza, ICYM Diocesan Youth President, Ms Jesvita D’Souza, YCS/YSM Regional President, Mr Vijay Antony, Carmel Deanery Youth President and Ms Smitha, ICYM President of Karehalli.

Fr Franklin D’Souza spoke on “Qualities of a leader”. He said that a leader should be a role model like Lord Jesus. He explained each alphabet of the letter leader saying that; Loving, Encouraging, Able, Discipline, Enthusiastic, and Reliable. He invited young leaders to defeat negativity and go ahead with a positive mind.

Fr Christu Raj SDB spoke on “How to build Youth groups in the Parishes”. He explained its advantages and why Youth need to be organised in our Parishes, Deanery, and Diocese.

Fr Santhosh Almeida spoke on “Advantages and Disadvantages of social networks”. He systematically explained in the language of the youth about Social media. He said we shouldn’t be used but we should integrate social media in Youth life.

Diocesan Youth President Ms Priya Maria D’Souza spoke on “Importance of Youth gathering and its advantages “. She congratulated the Youth for gathering in big numbers to celebrate the National Youth Sunday.

At noon Resource persons Madam Bridgit Varghese from Shivamogga shared her experiences and offered suggestions on how to utilize the available facilities in the Minority Department and plan for future Career Guidance. Then Mr Bertin Edward Mendonsa from Bangalore spoke on Opportunities for the youth in the IT field.

After the Lunch at 2 pm, ICYM President Ms Maria Priya D’Souza and YCS/YSM Regional President Ms Jesvita D’Souza and team led the animation. Fr Christu Raj SDB led the games for the youth and Fr Franklin D’Souza distributed the prizes for the winners.

Then Youth shared their testimonies and experiences on how the ICYM & YCS/YSM Youth movement has helped them to be more active and vibrant by defeating fear complex and overcoming stage fear in their lives. It was an eye-opening and motivating session.

The day concluded with a soulful Adoration led by Fr Franklin D’Souza, Youth Director of Shimoga Diocese. He spoke on the theme of Isaiah 40:31 and invited Youth to love the Lord Jesus Christ and follow his path truthfully and willfully. He led the youth into Repentance and led the healing session by praying for the youth.

Carmel Deanery Vice President Ms. Lenny Desa compered the Program. Carmel Deanery Program Coordinator Mr. Gagan Raj proposed the vote of thanks.

Carmel Deanery Executive Committee members; Mr Rohan D’Souza, Ms Aishwarya, Mr Ronald D’Souza, Mr Amith Lobo together with the team worked tirelessly for the success of the convention.

100 Youth leaders from 15 Parishes took part in the Celebration of National Youth Sunday.



