Kerala youth with a look out notice nabbed at Delhi airport; let off later

New Delhi/ Kozhikode: Rahul Gopal, a youth from Kerala who arrived from Germany on Monday, was nabbed by the Delhi Police soon after he landed at the IGI Airport as there was a look out notice against him issued by the Kerala Police.

Later, Gopal was let off after the Delhi Police got in touch with the Kozhikode Police who informed that there was a Kerala High Court order saying that Gopal should not be arrested till the court hears his case on Wednesday.

Gopal had fled from his hometown Kozhikode in May this year soon after his wife and her parents registered a case against him and his mother and sister for domestic violence.

The woman and Rahul, 29, an aeronautical engineer hailing from Kozhikode and working in Germany, got married on May 5, but she alleged that she faced a terrifying time at his hands at his house on the night of May 11. When her family came to her in-laws place on May 12, her travails surfaced and after persuasion she told her mother how she was beaten and almost strangulated with a mobile charger by Rahul.

With the media taking up this case in a big way and the women’s family accusing the police of not acting on time, it surfaced that Gopal had left the country for his work place.

It was after this that the police took into custody Rajesh, a friend of Gopal who was present in the house when the domestic violence took place.

Later the woman gave a clean chit to her husband and said she has no complaints at all and left to Delhi where she works.

Soon after this Gopal filed a petition in the High Court demanding quashing of the case against them.

Based on the petition, the court posted the case for Wednesday and ordered that he should not be arrested till the court hears the case.