Diocese of Udupi Celebrates the Ordination of Two New Priests at St. Lawrence Basilica, Karkala

Karkala: The Diocese of Udupi experienced a profound occasion of spiritual renewal and thanksgiving as two Deacons, Rohan Edward Mascarenhas and Oswald Vas, were ordained to the Sacred Priesthood. The solemn ceremony took place on Friday, May 2nd, at the esteemed St. Lawrence Minor Basilica in Attur Karkala, drawing hundreds of faithful, esteemed clergy, religious, and well-wishers from across the diocese and beyond.

The Most Reverend Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi, presided over the sacred ordination rite. The atmosphere was imbued with a sense of reverence and anticipation as the community gathered to witness the commitment of these two young men to a life of service and devotion.

Fr. Rohan Edward Mascarenhas, hailing from Kelmbet, Bola, is the son of Robert and Evelyn Mascarenhas, parishioners of St. John Bosco Church in Karkala Taluk. Fr. Oswald Vas, on the other hand, is the son of Abraham and Very Vas of Hirgana Mary Goretti Church. Their families, present and deeply moved by the occasion, witnessed the culmination of years of preparation and prayer.

In his homily, Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo eloquently expounded upon the profound significance of the priestly vocation. He emphasized the priest’s intimate connection to the mystery of Jesus Christ and their calling to be shepherds to God’s people. “The priest is immersed into the mystery of Jesus Christ and called to be a shepherd to God’s people,” Bishop Lobo stated. “Anointed by the Holy Spirit, he is entrusted with living out the promises of obedience and celibacy. A priest is a representative of God and one who is deserving of the love of both God and the people. They are chosen by God as spiritual guides for the people.”

The Bishop further elaborated on the multifaceted religious and social responsibilities incumbent upon a priest, stressing the weighty responsibility of conveying God’s word to the world. He lauded the families of the newly ordained for nurturing and providing these spiritual leaders to the religious community and issued a heartfelt appeal to Christian families to encourage more young individuals to consider embracing the vocation of spiritual leadership.

Following the solemn rites and rituals, the Rite of Ordination unfolded with profound symbolism and spiritual depth. This included the promise of obedience to the Bishop, prostrating in supplication and seeking the intercession of the saints, the laying on of hands invoking the Holy Spirit, the anointing of the Hands with sacred chrism, and the reception of the chalice and paten. The culminating moment arrived with the Kiss of Peace, bestowed by the Bishop upon each new priest in the presence of the assembled priests, religious, and faithful. The Holy Eucharist subsequently continued with the newly ordained priests concelebrating alongside the Bishop and other priests at the altar, signifying their full integration into the presbyterate.

The celebration was graced by the presence of several dignitaries, including Msgr. Ferdinand Gonsalves, Vicar General; Rev. Steven D’Souza, Chancellor; Rev. Dr. Roshan D’Souza, Judicial Vicar; Fr. Alban D’Souza, Rector of St. Lawrence Basilica; Assistant Parish Priest Fr. Larry Pinto; Spiritual Director Fr. Roman Mascarenhas; Udupi Deanery Head Fr. Charles Menezes; Shirva Deanery Head Rev. Dr. Lesli D’Souza; Kundapur Deanery Head Rev. Paul Rego; and Udupi Diocese PRO Fr. Denis D’Sa. The profound occasion was further enriched by the presence of numerous diocesan priests, religious sisters and brothers, and a vast congregation of the faithful.

Fr. Wilson D’Souza, Director of Divya Joythi, lent his expertise to animate the liturgy, adding to the overall grace and solemnity of the event. Following the Eucharist, Msgr. Ferdinand Gonsalves, representing the Diocese, formally introduced and felicitated the newly ordained priests and their parents. The Bishop, in a gesture of warmth and welcome, individually greeted each new priest with floral tributes.

Speaking on behalf of all the newly ordained priests, Fr. Rohan Edward Mascarenhas expressed profound gratitude to all those who had supported them on their journey. He extended heartfelt thanks to the Bishop, formators, vocation promoters, priests, parents, and parishioners for their invaluable support, guidance, and prayers.

In his concluding address, Bishop Lobo reflected on the significance of the occasion. “God has blessed us with five new priests. These young men have generously responded to God’s call. I thank their parents, parish priests, formators, and all who have contributed to their journey. May they remain faithful to their priestly mission.” The Bishop’s words underscored the diocese’s commitment to fostering vocations and supporting its clergy.

Fr. Dr. Anil Castelino, Secretary of the Priests’ Senate, served as the Master of Ceremonies for the felicitation program, guiding the proceedings with grace, dignity, and solemnity, ensuring a memorable and spiritually enriching experience for all in attendance. The Diocese of Udupi anticipates a future enriched by the dedicated service of these two new priests.

Pics By Praveen Sany Digitals Udupi