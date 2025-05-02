Close shave for Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar narrowly escaped an accident while his chopper landed in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Friday for inaugurating the world-class sports complex.

The incident occurred while CM Nitish’s chopper was descending towards the helipad. A video of the moment showed a tin structure, blown away due to the rotor wash, flying close to his helicopter.

Fortunately, CM Nitish’s helicopter landed safely, and no damage or injuries were reported.

Despite the scare, the visit continued as planned, and Chief Minister Nitish inaugurated the Rajgir Sports Academy.

Chief Minister Nitish inaugurated the newly constructed world-class sports facilities at Bihar Sports University and State Sports Academy, marking a significant milestone in the state’s sporting infrastructure.

Spread over 90 acres and costing around Rs 750 crore, the complex is equipped with international-standard facilities, including an athletics track, football and hockey stadiums, swimming pool, courts and arenas for basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, wrestling, badminton, archery, and a shooting range and cycling velodrome.

This is part of Bihar’s broader push to host the ‘Khelo India Youth Games 2025’, for which major preparations are underway across Rajgir, Gaya, Patna, Bhagalpur, and Begusarai.

During the visit, CM Nitish also reviewed readiness for the ‘Khelo India’ event and inspected the Bihar Police Academy to assess the facilities.

Several ministers and senior officials accompanied him on the occasion.

Notably, the first phase of the Rajgir sports complex was inaugurated on National Sports Day, August 29, 2024, where nine international athletes were felicitated and an exhibition match by the Indian women’s hockey team was held.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Championship was also held at the same venue.

With today’s inauguration, Bihar takes another significant step toward establishing itself as a national sports hub, promising international-level training opportunities for local athletes.