‘Disproportionate benefits’, Dalit party in TN seeks caste census for fair reservation

Chennai: The Puthiya Tamilagam (PT), a political party representing the Dalit-Devendra Kula Vellalar community, has demanded a caste-based census among the Scheduled Caste (SC) communities of Tamil Nadu to ensure a fair distribution of reservations.

In a statement, PT leader and former MLA Dr K. Krishnasamy announced that the party would stage protests across Tamil Nadu on May 17 to push for internal reservation reforms among SCs.

He claimed that the Arunthathiyar community has disproportionately benefited from the current reservation system, sidelining Adi Dravidars and Devendra Kula Vellalars (DVKs).

Dr Krishnasamy argued that since the introduction of the 3 per cent internal reservation for Arunthathiyars in 2009 — implemented under the then DMK government led by M. Karunanidhi — Adi Dravidars and DVKs have lost over 15,000 top government positions.

He contended that instead of internal reservations, a caste-based census should be conducted among SCs to ensure equitable distribution of jobs and resources.

He further alleged that the Arunthathiyars, who primarily speak Telugu and Kannada, are not native to Tamil Nadu but have received disproportionate benefits within the 18 per cent quota allocated for Scheduled Castes.

“There are nearly 70 Scheduled Caste communities in Tamil Nadu, and all of them should receive a fair share of reservations instead of the benefits being concentrated within one group,” Krishnasamy stated.

Looking ahead to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Dr Krishnasamy declared that Puthiya Tamilagam would support any party willing to commit to power-sharing, including ministerial positions, if it forms the government.

He also vowed to dethrone the ruling DMK from power. Additionally, he criticised the DMK’s stance on the three-language policy, alleging hypocrisy among its leaders.

He claimed that while DMK leaders send their children to schools that follow the three-language system, they oppose implementing the same for government schools.

Puthiya Tamilagam was founded by Dr K. Krishnasamy in 1997 and has allied with both the DMK and AIADMK in various elections.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the party, in alliance with the AIADMK, secured two seats — Dr Krishnasamy won from Ottapidaram, while party leader A. Ramasamy was elected from Nilakottai.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PT contested as part of the AIADMK alliance but failed to secure a seat.

With its latest demand for a caste census and a revamp of the internal reservation system, Puthiya Tamilagam is positioning itself as a key player in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. The upcoming protests on May 17 will serve as a crucial indicator of the party’s influence and public support on this issue.