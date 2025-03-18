Speculation over Congress fielding veterans in Kerala draws lukewarm response

Thiruvananthapuram: As the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections approach, speculation that the Congress party may field veteran leaders has evoked a lukewarm response from the party leaders.

In recent days, the names of Congress stalwarts Mullapally Ramachandran, V.M. Sudheeran, and former Speaker Sakthan Nadar have surfaced in the media. Ramachandran, 80, and the other two, both around 75, have been largely inactive in mainstream politics for years.

Ramachandran, who previously represented Vadakara in Kozhikode district, chose not to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Sudheeran has stayed away from electoral politics since his defeat in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, while Nadar has maintained a low profile following his loss in the 2016 Assembly polls.

A political observer criticized the Congress for relying on its old guard while failing to nurture new leadership. “Compare this with the Left parties, where younger candidates are prioritized, and there are clear term limits. This approach has enabled them to develop a strong second and third line of leadership. In contrast, the Congress has a leadership vacuum among those aged 50 to 70,” the observer said.

For over four decades, the Congress party in Kerala revolved around senior leaders like K. Karunakaran, A.K. Antony, Oommen Chandy, and to a certain extent Ramesh Chennithala. Focused on maintaining their factions, these leaders did little to foster a new generation, creating the current leadership void. The reappearance of names of the veterans, some allege, reflects the influence of vested interests within the party.

One good thing that has happened in the Congress is that the party high command has reportedly issued a stern warning to state leaders to maintain discipline and formed a special team to manage media activities in the run-up to the elections.

Amid the internal discord, speculation is also rife about whether Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi will step in to oversee the warring factions in Kerala and take up the leadership role ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in 2026.