Dist Admin has not Appointed Anyone to make Interstate Travel Arrangements – DC Jagadeesh

Udupi: The Udupi deputy commissioner G Jagadeesh said that the Deputy Commissioner’s Office or the Government has not nominated any private persons to make travel arrangements for the people who are willing to travel interstate.

The press release by the deputy commissioner’s office says, “To prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection, the government has announced a lock-down, as well as a restraining order, which will restrict any civilian Movement”.

Further as per the Government Order No: RD 158 TNR 2020 Dated: 02.05.2020 some exceptions have been granted. Karnataka State Government has launched an app called “Seva Sindhu” (https://sevasindhu.karnataka. gov.in/), which is actively functioning across the state, catering to the needs of the people who are willing to travel interstate. There are no other means to avail interstate travel permission.

It has come to the notice of the undersigned that some touts are contacting travellers who have registered themselves to move out of Udupi District to their state and extracting money, stating that they will make the travel arrangements. The Deputy Commissioner’s Office or the Government has not nominated any person to contact such passengers except the Nodal Officer Prasanna Bhakta, Senior Deputy Directors, Local Audit Circle, Udupi and Dayananda, District Officer, Backward Classes Welfare Department, Udupi for giving information/clearing doubts of people who are going out of Udupi to other states.

In case of such incident, please bring it to the notice of the nodal officer Prasanna Bhakta, Senior Deputy Directors, Local Audit Circle, Udupi (Mobile no: 9448983507 and Dayananda, District Officer, Backward Classes Welfare Department, Udupi ( Mobile no: 9448725747) or 1077.