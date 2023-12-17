Dist Administration will Depute lifeguards at important Beaches – DC Dr K Vidya Kumari

Udupi: Dr K Vidya Kumari, Deputy Commissioner of Udupi District said that the district administration will depute lifeguards at important beaches in the district to ensure the safety of tourists.

She was speaking at a programme where certificates were distributed to those who had undergone lifeguard training at Malpe Beach in the district on December 16.

As many as 17 persons were given training during the first phase. They will be stationed in Kaup, Malpe, Trasi and Maravanthe beaches in the district where there is heavy footfall, she said.

Further, Vidyakumari said that the administration has to ensure that tourists do not undergo any hassles during their visit to the district. The administration will give priority to improving infrastructure in tourist places.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna said that Malpe Beach attracts tourists from across the country. The administration has initiated the preparation of a master plan for the comprehensive development of the beach, including improving the basic amenities for tourists, he said.

Yashpal further said that the deployment of lifeguards is a welcome move by the administration. Pointing out that newcomers to beaches would not know the swirls and the depth of the sea thereby risking their lives. He said that hundreds of tourists visit tourist places, particularly beaches, in Udupi district, owing to the natural beauty.

Varanasi Development and Research Foundation, Puttur, recognised by the Rathtriya Life Saving Society, imparted training to selected persons in professional swimming, first aid, artificial respiration, shifting of the injured etc. The trained persons were given certificates on the occasion.

Zilla Panchayat CEO H Prasanna, Superintendent of Police K Arun, Municipal Commissioner Rayappa and others were present.