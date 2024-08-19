Dist Congress Protests Against Governor’s Prosecution Sanction against CM Siddaramaiah

Mangaluru: The District Congress staged a massive protest against the Governor for sanctioning prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in front of the Gandhi Statue, Lalbagh here, on August 19.

Prior to the protest, a protest rally was organized from the Narayana Guru Circle which culminated near Lalbagh in front of the Gandhi Statue.

The protesters shouted slogans against the Governor for sanctioning the prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah.

However, some of the Congress protesters pelted stones at a bus and was subsequently detained by the police.

The police have arrested Sahul Hameed, Anwar and Kishore Shetty. Search is on for others.

Prominent Congress leaders, including MLC Ivan D’Souza, District President Harish Kumar, Ramanath Rai, MLA Ashok Rai, Padmaraj and others participated in the protest, along with a large number of activists. The protest demonstrated the party’s strong opposition to the Governor’s decision and their support for CM Siddaramaiah.