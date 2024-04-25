Distribute your ‘benami assets’, ex-K’taka CM Bommai tells Rahul Gandhi



Bengaluru: Criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the ‘distribution of wealth’ issue, former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday told the Wayanad MP to first distribute his ‘benami’ wealth.

“Rahul Gandhi has spoken about the distribution of the nation’s property. Mr Rahul Gandhi, first you distribute your benami assets,” Bommai said while speaking at a campaign in Haveri from where he is contesting the Lok Sabha polls on BJP ticket.

Bommai said the the BJP has declared Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its PM candidate but the Congress has not named the Wayanad MP as “Rahul Gandhi is an inefficient leader”.

“There is ‘Modi Tsunami’ in the country as he has been an able leader. The Congress party was born out of lies. The party would be finished if Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister for the third time,” he said.

The BJP leader also said the Constitution has ruled out religion-based reservation, but the Congress party was supporting this as part of its appeasement politics.

“None should create confusion in society during elections,” he added.