Neha murder case: Siddaramaiah indulging in drama to control damage, says Pralhad Joshi



Bengaluru: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is indulging in drama by showing sympathy in connection with the murder of an MCA student and Congress leader’s daughter Neha Hiremath to control ‘political damage and losses’.

Neha Hiremath was stabbed to death at a college campus by a youth, Fayaz Kondikoppa — with whom she was in a ‘relationship’ — last week. Her family is suspecting it to be a case of love jihad.

“The Congress government is showing sympathy six days after Neha’s murder. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah does not have genuine concern for Neha’s family. If he had genuine concern, he would have spoken to her parents the day when the incident took place.

“Siddaramaiah could have spoken to the members of the family when Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar and Minister for Labour Santhosh Lad visited the residence. But, there was no necessity to send Minister for Law H.K. Patil much later and speak to the family over the phone,” Pralhad Joshi said.

He said every family across the state has been talking about the Neha murder case.

“The government’s conduct… and the way the case was handled, is being slammed. After coming to know that voters are turning against Congress, the CM and other leaders are enacting a drama by showing sympathy for the family.

“It is not about Hindus and Muslims. We will raise our voices wherever there is injustice. We have attempted to get justice for her family,” the Union Minister said.

He further said: “Shouldn’t the BJP raise its voice over the killings of Hindus? Over attacks on women? The Congress is carrying out the politics of vote-bank and blaming the BJP.”



