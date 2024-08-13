Diving: Five-time Olympic medallist Tom Daley announces retirement

New Delhi: Tom Daley, the iconic British diver and five-time Olympic medallist, has officially announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 30, marking the end of a glittering career that began when he first competed in the 2008 Beijing Games as a 14-year-old prodigy.

Daley’s retirement comes after a remarkable performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he won a silver medal in the men’s synchronized 10m platform alongside his partner, Noah Williams.

This achievement completed his Olympic medal collection, adding silver to the gold and two bronzes he had previously won, securing his legacy as one of the most decorated divers in British history.

Reflecting on his journey, Daley expressed immense pride in his accomplishments, particularly the emotional triumph of winning gold in the individual 10m platform at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. That victory was a pinnacle moment for Daley, who had long dreamed of standing atop the Olympic podium.

“I’m really happy with how everything’s gone,” Daley told BBC. “It’s always hard when you say goodbye to your sport. Lots of things to process, but I think it’s the right time. This year felt like such a bonus and I got to compete in front of my family, and my kids. I got to be the flagbearer. So yeah, bucket list ticked off on every occasion.”

Following Tokyo, Daley had essentially retired, satisfied with his achievements, but he was later inspired to make a comeback for the Paris Games after his son, Robbie, expressed a desire to see his father dive at the Olympics.

Competing in front of his two children and husband, Dustin Lance Black, in Paris, Daley cherished every moment, culminating in an emotional farewell as he stood on the platform for his final dive.

“I want to be with my family. I’m really excited to be able to spend some time with them and just be able to feel a bit normal for a couple of days.”