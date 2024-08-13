Kerry Katona feared her daughter had been kidnapped during holiday

Los Angeles: Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona feared her youngest daughter had been kidnapped after she vanished during a family holiday in Cyprus with her fiance Ryan Mahoney.

“I got really worried on a day out at the beach, because I couldn’t find DJ — she had gone off into the sea and I couldn’t see her. My mind went straight away, thinking she had been kidnapped or something awful,” Katona shared her ordeal in OK! magazine.

“When I found her bobbing along I was so relieved. It was only a few moments and thankfully all was OK, but I told her not to go off without telling an adult again.”

She also shared that she was struck down with norovirus shortly before they all jetted off Cyprus but she didn’t want to cancel the break so she’s spent her time off battling symptoms of the stomach bug.

She explained: “I’ve had the norovirus this week, which was awful timing. It started just before we came out to Cyprus and my symptoms have been coming and going in waves.”

“One minute I’m fine and the next I’m shaking and cold –- it’s been happening on and off all week. At one point I was worried I wasn’t even going to be well enough to go on holiday and was packing everyone’s suitcases while shivering.”

“Hopefully I’ll be on the mend soon!”

Katona previously had shared that she was left in floods of tears when she went on a holiday without her children, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“The last time Ryan and I were abroad just to the two of us was before Covid, and I cried for the last three days because I missed the kids so much.”