DK MP Captain Brijesh Chowta Meets Union Minister Piyush Goyal to Seek Support for Arecanut and Coffee Farmers

New Delhi: – Captain Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, met Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal today to discuss two critical issues affecting the region’s farmers—protecting domestic arecanut growers from unfair competition and promoting coffee cultivation as an alternative crop.

During the meeting, Captain Chowta highlighted the distress faced by arecanut farmers due to the influx of imported arecanut, which has led to unpredictable price drops and financial instability for thousands of growers. He urged the minister to set up a special task force to study the factors behind price fluctuations and quality differences, while also exploring measures to protect domestic farmers from the adverse impacts of imported arecanut.

Additionally, Captain Brijesh Chowta emphasized the need to promote coffee cultivation in Dakshina Kannada, following up on his recent Unstarred Question No. 352 in the Lok Sabha. He requested an update on the Coffee Board’s survey assessing the feasibility of coffee cultivation in the district and urged the ministry to outline the next steps in supporting this initiative.



To further strengthen the prospects of coffee farming in the region, Captain Chowta also proposed the establishment of a Coffee Board satellite office in Mangalore. This office would provide technical support, conduct awareness programs, and equip farmers with essential knowledge and skills to enhance coffee cultivation and improve their incomes.

“The farmers of Dakshina Kannada form the backbone of our local economy, and it is imperative that we take strong measures to safeguard their livelihoods,” Captain Chowta stated. “I am confident that the Hon’ble Minister will take these concerns seriously and work towards viable solutions to support our farmers.”

Union Minister Piyush Goyal assured Captain Chowta that the ministry would examine these concerns and explore appropriate interventions to address the challenges faced by arecanut and coffee growers in Dakshina Kannada.