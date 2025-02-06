Not engaged in adjustment politics, issue will be resolved in few days: K’taka BJP chief on infighting

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra on Thursday denied being engaged in the adjustment politics, saying that the issue within the party will be resolved within the next few days as the party president elections can be called anytime by the high command.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Bengaluru on Thursday, Vijayendra stated that the election process for the state chief position could take place at any moment.

“Indications suggest that the process will be completed by February 20. Everything will be resolved within eight days,” he claimed.

Commenting on the criticism from senior leaders, Vijayendra said, “I have been observing their statements, but I have refrained from reacting, as it would embarrass the party and its workers.”

He added that he has closely witnessed how former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (his father) brought many leaders, who previously had no political identity, to prominence.

“I do not agree with the allegation that I am insulting senior leaders. As state chief, I have responsibilities to fulfil, and I have brought this matter to the notice of the high command. If I were engaging in adjustment politics, would I have undertaken the padyatra against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Bengaluru to Mysuru? We successfully countered Siddaramaiah through that padyatra. There is no question of adjustment politics,” he clarified.

He added that the party also launched agitations against the Valmiki board scam, and despite ongoing challenges, the Lok Sabha elections were successfully conducted.

“Amid this turbulence, Karnataka ranks fourth in the country in terms of membership and active membership drives,” he claimed.

Responding to former minister B. Sriramulu’s statement that he lacks experience, Vijayendra said: “I may not have extensive experience as state chief, but Sriramulu and other senior leaders who built the party alongside Yediyurappa and the late H.N. Ananth Kumar certainly do. However, I have been a party worker for 18 years and have gained considerable experience.”

Saying that he served as State Secretary, General Secretary of Yuva Morcha, and State Vice President of the party, which has provided him with substantial experience.

“While I may be relatively new as state chief, I have far more experience as a dedicated party worker. Our party workers respect me. Lakhs of them are working tirelessly against the Congress government. They take pride in my leadership and appreciate my efforts. Several leaders have made statements against me, but I do not believe they are entirely wrong. However, I urge people not to misunderstand me. I will not comment on the merits of their statements here,” he claimed.

Vijayendra added that there is a process for everything. “I was appointed as state chief a year ago. It is not always necessary to consult leaders before making decisions; sometimes, the opinions of party workers are also taken into consideration. More than the question of experience, party workers are satisfied with my work. I can tolerate criticism from senior leaders, but when they use derogatory language against former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, who built this party, it becomes unacceptable. Remaining silent at such a juncture is a crime,” he said.

He further claimed that for the past year, Yediyurappa has been targeted and humiliated, adding that unfortunately, no one has stepped forward to stop these attacks.

“I do not know how happy the leaders are with me, but I know that the workers are happy. Instead of fighting against Congress, some leaders are engaging in internal politics. They cannot insult party workers. I appeal to the leadership to prevent further statements against Yediyurappa. This is not right,” he demanded.

“Those who have been insulting and humiliating Yediyurappa for the past year must be stopped. It is not true that the high command or National General Secretary B.L. Santhosh Ji supports them. The national leadership cannot possibly endorse such actions. Everything will become clear in the next 8 to 10 days, and the situation will be resolved,” he claimed.

He added that he is aware of the neutral camp but remaining silent at this stage is unacceptable.

“First, state leaders should put an end to these repeated statements against Yediyurappa. Do they expect the central leadership to take responsibility for this as well?” he said.



