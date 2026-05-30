DK Shivakumar elected CLP leader, to take oath as Karnataka CM on June 3

Bengaluru: AICC General Secretary (Organisation) and Lok Sabha MP K.C. Venugopal on Saturday announced that Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar has been unanimously elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), paving the way for him to become the next Chief Minister of Karnataka

The announcement came after the CLP meeting held at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Venugopal addressed the media alongside outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister-designate D.K. Shivakumar, and AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Venugopal further stated that Shivakumar would soon meet the Governor and stake a claim to form the government.

“He will meet the Governor to stake claim for the Chief Minister’s post and will take oath as Chief Minister along with his team on the evening of June 3,” he said.

Venugopal said the CLP had unanimously authorised the Congress high command to suggest a leader, following which the party leadership proposed Shivakumar’s name.

“As you are aware, Siddaramaiah ji resigned as Chief Minister of Karnataka and the Governor accepted his resignation. In these circumstances, the Congress Legislature Party met today. The meeting unanimously authorised the Congress high command to propose a leader for the CLP. After discussions with the party leadership, the high command suggested the name of D.K. Shivakumar, former Deputy Chief Minister, as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party,” he said.

According to Venugopal, Siddaramaiah proposed Shivakumar’s name during the meeting, while senior Congress leader G. Parameshwara seconded the proposal.

“The CLP unanimously elected D.K. Shivakumar as its leader. I am proud to announce that the Karnataka Congress Legislature Party has unanimously elected D.K. Shivakumar as its leader,” he said.

Describing the transition as a significant moment for the Congress party, Venugopal said widespread speculation about internal differences had been proven wrong.

“I am very happy to say that many people anticipated that this transition would create difficulties for the Congress party. There was speculation about a major power struggle. However, ours is a family. There was considerable speculation about Siddaramaiah’s stand, but he consistently maintained that Congress was foremost in his heart,” he said.

Venugopal praised Siddaramaiah for placing the interests of the party above all and said the smooth transition reflected the strength of the Congress organisation.

“He has demonstrated that the party and its decisions are larger than any individual. During today’s CLP meeting, legislators unanimously praised Siddaramaiah’s services as Chief Minister. Significantly, the resolution appreciating his tenure was moved by D.K. Shivakumar himself,” he said.

According to Venugopal, the resolution commended Siddaramaiah for his leadership and contributions to Karnataka during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Calling it a proud moment for the party, Venugopal credited Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi for ensuring a smooth leadership transition.

“Mallikarjun Kharge ji, Rahul Gandhi ji and Sonia Gandhi ji have been the guiding force behind this process. Under their leadership, a smooth transition of power has taken place in Karnataka,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the party’s prospects, Venugopal said the Congress government would continue to function under Shivakumar’s leadership with Siddaramaiah’s support.

“Under the leadership of D.K. Shivakumar and with the support of Siddaramaiah, the Congress government will continue to serve the people of Karnataka. I am confident that the Congress will return to power again in the 2028 Assembly elections under the collective leadership of all our leaders,” he said.