Doctor Arrested for harassing Medical Student in Manipal

Udupi: A doctor has been arrested by the Udupi Women’s Police for allegedly harassing a medical student in Manipal.

The arrested has been identified as Dr Mohammad Danish Khan (27), who was pursuing his MD at Manipal Medical College and has been accused of harassing a female student who was his junior.

According to the complaint, Khan was regularly chatting with the student and later proposed to her. When she rejected his proposal, he allegedly abused her and threatened to make their private videos viral.

The incident came to light when the student approached the police with a complaint. The police have registered a case against Khan under various sections of the Bharathiya nyaya sanhitha and arrested him.

According to the police, Khan had been pressuring the student to convert to his religion and marry him. When she refused, he allegedly assaulted her and threatened to make their private videos public. The student alleged that Khan had been harassing her for some time and had even offered her money to keep quiet.

The police are investigating the case and have seized Khan’s phone and other electronic devices. The incident has sparked outrage among students and locals, who are demanding strict action against Khan.”