Rickshaw Driver Dies of Heart Attack While Waiting in Queue at Rickshaw Park

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident, a 47-year-old rickshaw driver, Iqbal, died of a heart attack while waiting in line at the Central Railway Station Rickshaw Park on Tuesday. A resident of Bajal Vidya Nagar, Iqbal was currently living in a rented house at Borugudde in Kannur.

While waiting in the queue, Iqbal suddenly complained of chest pain and collapsed. Fellow rickshaw drivers rushed him to the hospital, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Iqbal is survived by his wife, three children, relatives and friends. This incident highlights the importance of prioritizing health and well-being.