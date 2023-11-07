Does Prime Minister mean dictator? – Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questions

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked whether being a Prime Minister means he is a dictator. Talking to the media at Hassan, he reacted to former CM B.S Yeddyurappa’s statement that Siddaramaiah speaks arrogantly against the Prime Minister, the CM questioned if the PM can speak about him during his Madhya Pradesh election campaign.

Talking about the former chief minister H.D Kumaraswamy saying that the government is only engaged in attracting MLAs, the CM said when has Kumaraswamy spoken the truth? Apart from making false allegations, he doesn’t do anything. Being in the opposition party they should give suggestions, the CM opined.

Speaking Regarding Hassan’s Lok Sabha election candidate, the CM said that it would be done after availing the report regarding the opinion of leaders of Hassan district.

Reacting to MLA Basavaraj Yatnal’s statement about Congress being a shameless government the CM said that Yatnal himself is a shameless person. He said that the BJP had issued a notice to him because of his misbehaviour.