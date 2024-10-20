Donate blood to Keep Your Body Healthy – Jayaprakash Hegde

Udupi: Many individuals in society lose their lives due to the unavailability of blood at the right time. By donating blood, one can save the precious lives of those in need. By donating the blood our health will be improved, said former MP K. Jayaprakash Hegde.

He was speaking after inaugurating a blood donation camp organized jointly by the Udupi Block Congress and District Hospital at the District Congress Bhavan on Sunday.

People have unnecessary fear about blood donation, but it doesn’t cause any problems. Blood donation is the greatest donation of all. Just like blood donation, we should also donate our bodies and eyes after death for noble causes. Block Congress President Ramesh Kanchan celebrated his birthday by organizing a blood donation camp, setting an example for others.

Block Congress President Ramesh Kanchan said that this is the fourth year of the blood donation drive. Many poor patients visit Ajjarakadu District Hospital, which faces blood shortages, and this initiative helps alleviate that.

The blood donation program collected approximately 148 units of blood.

District Congress President Ashok Kumar Kodavooru, along with other notable leaders, including Muniyal Uday Kumar Shetty, Prakayth Shetty, M.A. Gafur, Veronica Cornelio, Saurabh Ballal, Jyothi Hebbbar, Chandrika Shetty, Yatish Karkera, Prashant Poojary, Sharath Shetty, Ganesh Nergi, Roshan Shetty, Mahabal Kundar, Keshav Kotyan, and Fr William Martis, were present at the event.