Tragic Accident Claims Life of 27-year-old Christy Crasta in Nanthur

Mangalore: A tragic road accident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Nantoor, claiming the life of 27-year-old Christy Crasta, a resident of Kodikal.

The incident transpired when Crasta, while riding her scooter to work at a local private hospital, lost control of her vehicle at the Nanthur junction. Following the skid, she fell onto the road, where she was subsequently run over by a truck carrying fish en route to Kerala.

Emergency services pronounced her dead at the scene. Christy is survived by her parents and brother.

The Kadri Traffic Police Station has initiated an investigation into the incident.