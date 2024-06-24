Donation Drive for Underprivileged Kids held in Chikkamagaluru On June 23

A donation drive was held to support poor and underprivileged children in Chikmagalur. Organized by the Vincent De Paul Society at Holy Family Church, Vijaypura, Chikmagalur, the event saw collaboration with Nicholas Social Welfare Society, Big Boss Shop, and We The People.

The program started at 10:30 am at the Holy Family Church hall. Nicholas Social Welfare Society donated academic year books, Big Boss Proprietor, Mrs. Anitha Carlo, provided bags for the kids, and the Vincent De Paul Society offered financial help for their school fees.

Speaking to the press, Shaun D’Souza, a prominent youth leader from Chikmagalur and founder of Nicholas Social Welfare Society, highlighted the significance of such initiatives. He mentioned that the Vincent De Paul Society and Big Boss Proprietor, Mr. Richard Carlo, have been supporting underprivileged kids by providing premium quality bags for the past seven years. This year, Nicholas Social Welfare Society joined in by providing complete sets of academic books to children from Holy Family Church and CMSS Chikmagalur Multipurpose Social Service Society.

Mrs. Anitha Carlo encouraged the children to make the best use of the materials provided, excel in their studies, and aim to help others in the future. The Vincent De Paul Society also provided breakfast for all the children after the distribution.

More than 40 students along with parents attended the event and benefited from the donations. The program was attended by Rev. Fr. Francis Rasquina, Mr. Steven D’Souza, President of NSWS, Mr. John Abharam, President of Vincent De Paul Society, Treasurer Peter Kasper, members Mrs. Apoline Fernandes, Gracy Carlo, Jesintha Lobo, Treasurer of NSWS Mr. Royan D’Souza, and We The People Volunteer Mr. Stephen Peter.