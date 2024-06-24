Twenty Young Leaders Committed to Become Lay Missionaries

Udupi (CCBI): The twenty youth leaders from seven states of India have committed to becoming lay missionaries through the Communio missionary training programme. The commitment ceremony took place at St. Francis Assisi Church in Tallur, Udupi diocese, Karnataka.

The second batch of the missionary training programme organised by Communio in collaboration with the CCBI Youth Commission was inaugurated by Rev. Dr. Stephen Alathara, Deputy Secretary General, CCBI, and the Director of Communio on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Tallur, Udupi. Earlier, the Youth Commission trained, in March 2024, thirty young leaders to embark on a missionary journey.

The Communio Missionary Training Programme began on June 22 and will conclude on June 27 by taking the missionary pledge before Most Rev. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi.

The selected volunteers, chosen for their diverse linguistic, cultural, and environmental backgrounds, are being immersed in the local culture by staying with twenty families from St. Francis Assisi parish. This unique arrangement aims to provide firsthand experience of Catholic life in Dakshina Kannada, mirroring the essence of missionary work.

Participants expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity. Smriti Kujur, a young electricity board employee from Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh diocese, shared her long-held dream of becoming a lay missionary. “This programme has finally given me the chance to fulfill my aspiration,” Kujur said.

Aneesh Challa, an ICYM leader from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, highlighted the programme’s impact on his faith journey. “It’s not just about missionary work; it’s about deepening our faith and connecting with like-minded individuals,” Challa explained.

Dr. Roma Sah, a young medical practitioner from Patna, Bihar, sees the programme as an opportunity to serve the Church through her profession. “I am excited to combine my medical expertise with missionary work,” Dr. Roma Sah remarked.

Fr. Chetan Machado, the project director of Communio Missionary Training programme, expressed optimism about the programme’s future. “The enthusiasm we are seeing is inspiring. We are committed to organizing more such training programmes to meet this growing interest,” he stated.

Throughout the programme, participants delved into profound insights on various session topics, including ‘We are the Church,’ ‘Every Christian is a Missionary,’ ‘Media for Mission Volunteering,’ ‘Missionary Disciples in the Digital World,’ and ‘ICYM Leaders as Mission Volunteers.’ They were guided on ways to amplify the visibility of local churches through content creation. Resource persons, including Rev. Dr. Stephen Alathara, Fr. Vignan Das, Fr. Chetan Machado, Fr Edwin D’Souza and Ms Supriya Varghese.

The programme not only aims to train these young leaders in missionary work but also seeks to foster a deeper understanding of diverse Indian cultures and the challenges faced by different communities. This holistic approach is expected to equip the volunteers with the skills and sensitivity needed for effective missionary work in various parts of the country.



