Don’t divide country: Shiv Sena (UBT) on Revanth Reddy’s North-South remarks

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday advised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy against making remarks that could deepen divisions between northern and southern states, asserting that every state is an integral part of the country and should be viewed through the lens of national unity rather than regional differences.

The comments came in response to recent statements made by Reddy during a media interaction in Bengaluru, where he argued that people in southern India do not wish to be treated as “second-class citizens.”

“The PM is from North India. The President is also from North India. This is because you (the BJP) do not have the strength to represent us,” Reddy had alleged while addressing the media on Saturday.

During the same interaction, the Chief Minister further claimed that citizens in southern India do not want to live as “second-class citizens” under such circumstances.

The remarks drew a response from Shiv Sena (UBT), which is an alliance partner of the Congress in the INDIA bloc. The party urged senior Congress leader Reddy to refrain from making statements that could create regional divisions and instead emphasise the importance of national cohesion.

Reacting to the controversy, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey told IANS that the country should not be divided on the basis of states and highlighted the diversity that exists within India.

“That is not right. Do not divide the country on the basis of states. This country is like a very beautiful bouquet. One flower is of one colour, another flower is of a different colour; some have a different fragrance. But all are flowers. It is all a bouquet,” Dubey said.

He stressed that every state deserves equal respect and recognition, regardless of geography, language or cultural identity. According to him, India’s strength lies in its diversity and the ability of its people to stand together despite regional differences.

“All the states should be respected. Revanth Reddy, who is a sitting Chief Minister, should understand that when we go to war against Pakistan, we do not see North and South. In coming times, I hope these things change,” he added.