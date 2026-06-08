‘Visible cracks within so-called INDIA bloc’: Chirag Paswan on Oppn meet

New Delhi: The INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi on Monday drew sharp political reactions from NDA leaders, with Union Minister Chirag Paswan alleging divisions within the opposition alliance and questioning the unity and conduct of its key constituents.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan, speaking to IANS about the meeting, said that the DMK’s “dissatisfaction” was natural; however, it was “surprising” to see Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee attending the meeting following the remarks against her by Congress leaders during the election campaign for the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly polls.

“There are visible cracks within the so-called INDIA bloc. The dissatisfaction of DMK is natural, as Congress, in its pursuit of power, has betrayed its old and loyal allies. Naturally, parties like DMK are keeping a distance from it. It is surprising to see Mamata Banerjee attending the INDIA bloc meeting with such enthusiasm. She is the same Mamata Banerjee who, during the Bengal elections, was allegedly subjected to abusive remarks by Rahul Gandhi, and whose party was accused of promoting violence and corruption.”

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain also slammed the Opposition bloc.

“The INDIA bloc does not function as a formal, structured organisation. It has no officially designated leader, chairman, office, or unified leadership framework. It consists of several political parties and leaders who occasionally come together on issues related to opposition politics and criticism of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Additionally, JDU National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said, “We have repeatedly said that the INDIA bloc should formally announce its dissolution. What kind of alliance is it when its constituent parties contest elections against each other?”

Uttar Pradesh Minister O.P. Rajbhar also criticised the opposition grouping, saying, “Look at Bengal, they lost the elections… TMC is ‘Dage hue Kartus’ (spent cartridges). Samajwadi Party is ‘Dage hue Kartus’. In Rajasthan, Congress and all of them who are coming together are ‘Dage hue Kartus’. So when ‘Dage hue Kartus’ are collected, can they still fire? It can never happen; all the parties in this alliance lost everything, they have nothing.”

Meanwhile, Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh said, “There is nothing left in the INDIA bloc, so what is the benefit of it? Mamata Banerjee never used to attend earlier, but now she is going out of compulsion; the person whose own party’s leaders are not with her, what will she do for other parties?”

The INDIA bloc meeting, attended by 23 opposition parties, is being held in the national capital at a time when the alliance is attempting to reinforce coordination and outline its future political strategy.