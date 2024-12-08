Don’t restrict learning of students to test & assessment: J&K L-G

Jammu: J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that the learning of students should not be restricted to tests and assessments only.

Addressing the annual function of a school, he said that the knowledge revolution is needed to lead India into a developed nation and to sustain all-round growth in different sectors of the economy in J&K.

“Capacity building and developing schools as centres of excellence has been one of my objectives and we created a dynamic and competitive environment of learning to harness the power of the innovative ideas of the students,” he said.

He also emphasised the role of teachers in realising the inherent potential of students.

“Learning should not be centred around test and assessment. Learning with proper understanding and proper awakening is a must to connect the young generation with the moral values and practical aspects of life. We must ensure that the core competencies of the people of J&K are synergised for a brighter future. Unless teachers are empowered, students will not be empowered, Unless students are empowered, the nation cannot become strong. Artificial Intelligence supported classroom and not Artificial Intelligence led classroom should be our future strategy,” he said.

He further laid special emphasis on developing a productive teaching-learning ecosystem where teachers are not restricted to curriculum only and are free to share their experiences and wisdom with the students.

He also spoke on the impact of Artificial Intelligence in the modern educational system and its greater role in making teacher-student engagement more productive. He further highlighted that AI technology should be considered as a supportive tool rather than a complete replacement of teachers.

He also felicitated the students who excelled in academics and diverse fields and released the poster of Bhajan Video by the students of the school titled ‘Garud Vahini Vaishnavi’.