Dr. Ashwini Shetty Honoured with the District Kannada Rajyotsava Award

Mangalore: Dr. Ashwini Shetty of Mangalore was awarded the prestigious District Kannada Rajyotsava Award on November 1, 2025, in recognition of her exemplary contributions to medical service, community welfare, and youth empowerment. This recognition brings immense pride to Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), where Dr. Shetty serves as the Director of Extension and Outreach.

The award ceremony took place at Nehru Maidan, Mangalore, as part of the official Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations. Distinguished dignitaries present at the event included Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mr. Dinesh Gundu Rao, Member of Parliament Mr. Brijesh Chowta, MLA Mr. Vedavyas Kamath, MLC Mr. Ivan D’Souza, and the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, among other notable figures.

Dr. Shetty’s inspiring 17-year journey at Yenepoya University has been marked by her unwavering dedication to bridging the gap between medicine and community service. As a Professor in the Department of Anatomy at Yenepoya Medical College, she has seamlessly integrated academic excellence with social responsibility, transforming classrooms into platforms for compassion, awareness, and positive change.

Throughout her career, Dr. Shetty’s initiatives have positively impacted countless lives. She has focused on educating women on reproductive and preventive health, and has actively promoted awareness regarding cancer prevention and early detection. Furthermore, she has played a crucial role in a Government-funded project focused on tribal Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) screening, extending her reach to some of the most underserved and remote communities.

Driven by the belief that “young minds are the torchbearers of change,” Dr. Shetty has been a passionate advocate for youth leadership and civic engagement. As the Programme Coordinator of the National Service Scheme (NSS), she has empowered students to transcend academic boundaries and engage meaningfully with society. Under her guidance, students have actively participated in initiatives such as Granthamitra, School Adoption Programmes, Health Awareness Campaigns, and Entrepreneurship Development Projects, fostering a generation of socially conscious and community-oriented youth.

Dr. Shetty’s tireless efforts and visionary leadership continue to reinforce Yenepoya University’s mission of “Education for Transformation.”

In her acceptance, Dr. Shetty extended heartfelt gratitude to the University leadership, including Hon’ble Chancellor Dr. Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Pro-Chancellor Mr. Farhaad Yenepoya, Vice-Chancellor Dr. M. Vijayakumar, Registrar Dr. K.S. Gangadhara Somayaji, and Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sripath Rao, for their continuous encouragement and unwavering support.

Dr. Ashwini Shetty’s journey serves as a shining example of how education, empathy, and leadership can converge to build a healthier, stronger, and more empowered nation.